His mother’s amulet that Bardem took to the Goyas and gave him luck

Great week for Javier Bardem. The actor has won the Goya for best actor tonight for his role in ‘The good boss’ in one of the most competitive categories of the 36th edition of these awards where he has faced Eduard Fernández, Javier Gutiérrez and Luis Tosar. He does so just a few days after learning that he is one of the Oscar nominees for his role in ‘Ser los Ricardo’.

For such a special occasion as the Goya Awards, Javier Bardem wanted to attend the gala held at the Palau de les Arts in Valencia with a very significant object for him and that has served as a lucky charm. It is a ring from his mother, Pilar Bardem. “She wore many, many rings, many, many pendants throughout her life. We have distributed it among all the brothers and this is the one that fits me in this big hole, ”he said a few hours before on the red carpet. “I don’t like to wear rings, I have the married one and I have this one, but I was wearing it the other day and I’m wearing it today because that’s how it is present. But come on, a ring is not needed for the presence of my mother because I have her in every molecule of my body, ”she explained.

Once on stage, the 52-year-old canary wanted to give an emotional speech with Penélope Cruz, her children and, of course, her mother, as protagonists. First of all, he has had some nice ones for his wife: “I want to dedicate this award to Penelope, who is the woman I love, respect, admire and celebrate every day. Love you very much”. “To our children, Leonardo and Luca, who are the greatest gift we can have in our lives,” added Bardem.

Last but not least, the actor has paid tribute to his mother who died last July. “I want to dedicate this award with all my heart to a woman who gave birth to me, who taught me to live and survive, taught me love and passion for this beautiful job that is acting. An example of commitment. Immense actress and the best human being I have ever met in my life. My beloved mother, Pilar Bardem”, he ended by saying to win the unanimous applause of all the attendees.