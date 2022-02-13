Health unites to avoid underdiagnosis of long covid

Jaume Pey (Anefp), Navidad Sánchez Marcos (SEFAC), Julio Mayol, (IdSSC), José Luis Cobos (CGE), Josep Vilajoana (COP) and Mª Eugenia Díez, Long COVID ACTS.

The persistent covid threatens to affect the 10 percent of the population that has overcome SARS-CoV-2, putting at risk the quality of life of more than one million Spaniards that they must combat a pathology with little scientific knowledge in its identification and treatment. This supposes a healthcare challenge, that the professionals of Primary Care, Nursing, Psychology and Community Pharmacy they have understood that they must approach in a multidisciplinary way, from the consensus and from the hand of the patients.

Through the document “The management of patients with mild symptoms derived from Covid-19: The contribution of community pharmacists, Primary Care doctors, nurses and psychologists”, the health professionals have agreed to persistent covid definition as “those cases in which the symptoms have a causal and temporal relationship with the clinical diagnosis and/or supported by laboratory tests of a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition, the sequelae are not exclusive of symptoms of persistent covid ”.

“We cannot guarantee that persistent covid will be cured, but we can improve the quality of life of patients”

A definition that complements that made by the World Health Organization (WHO) and that focuses on mild symptomatologyunderstanding this from the point of view clinical and psychological. “These patients have more than 200 symptoms in different proportions, which means that we have multiple profiles and that we have to address each of them based on agreed efficiency. This study allows us converge how we can best approach the persistent covid”, explains the vice president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, Pilar Rodríguez Ledo.

What are the mild symptoms of persistent covid?

“We understand by mild symptom that pnon-serious health problem which has no relation whatsoever with the clinical manifestations of the other health problems suffered by the patient, nor with the effects, desired or not, of the medications taken, which therefore do not require a precise professional health diagnosis and which respond or they are relieved with symptomatic treatment”, Mayol specified, adding that this definition has been agreed by the 103 professionals who have answered the questionnaires that were the basis for the preparation of the report.

Experts have also agreed what symptoms are considered persistent after infection by Covid-19 and are as follows: cardiac (palpitations, orthostatic hypotension, arterial hypertension, syncope, tachycardia, sinus bradycardia), coagulation problems (hematomas, acral microthrombosis), dermatological (urticaria, rash, alopecia), digestive disorders (abdominal pain, dyspepsia, heartburn, flatulence, diarrhea), general symptoms (low-grade fever, chills, anorexia, malaise), Neurological disorders (headache, paresthesias, anosmia/cacosmia, dysgeusia, dyspraxia, memory deficit, unsteadiness, dizziness, inability to concentrate), symptoms ophthalmologists, musculoskeletal, otolaryngologistssymptom psychological (anxiety, sleep disorders and others) and symptoms respiratory (dyspnea, dry cough and others).

“Health professionals know that they have to acquire skills and improve their abilities to detect persistent covid”



Avoid underdiagnosis of persistent covid

The main objective of the report, according to its members, is that no patient is left undetected. “We do not want there to be an underdiagnosis of persistent covid. We want these patients to have quality of life. If we identify them, we can treat them from a care point of view”, says Jaume Pey, general director of the Association for Self-Care of Health (Anefp).

In this sense, the president of the advisory commission of the report and director of the innovation unit of the IdSCC, Julio Mayol, stipulates the identification as the first step in the recommendations for the management of mild symptoms. “The first thing is to clearly identify those patients with mild symptoms of Covid-19. Then you have to provide agreed information to Primary Care, as well as communicate it properly,” says Mayol, who ensures that the health professionals know that they have to acquire skills and improve skills for the detection of persistent covid.

How is the collaborative process of persistent covid?

As stipulated in the persistent covid consensus guide, the hospital pharmacist has a very active role in the identification. “They are knowledgeable people who can help identify and manage this pathology,” says Mayol.

“They ask us about symptoms that are often not associated with having had a previous infection and it takes time to diagnose. From the Community Pharmacy we can be an important point of identification of persistent covid because they come to ask us about symptoms. In addition, in many autonomous communities we are already carrying out tests. We can track if they are experiencing symptoms. We must refer all this information to Primary School and for this communication between professions is essential”, says Navidad Sánchez Marcos, member of the Spanish Society of Clinical, Family and Community Pharmacy (Sefac).

“Mild symptoms are not negligible and their persistence makes them a serious quality of life problem for patients”

Once the patient has been identified and referred to Primary Care, the attending physician Family is in charge of assessing whether self-care is enough. “There is still much that we do not know, but we are making progress in a collaborative and multidisciplinary project to give the patient the tools available to manage persistent covid. The patient will not have the same conditions as before, but they will be better than the current ones. Only in a collaborative way can we address this problem”, says Ledo.



Treat the psychological consequences of persistent covid

Another aspect highlighted by professionals is that psychological assistance must be given to mild mental health symptoms. “Mild symptoms are not negligible and their persistence makes them a serious quality of life problem for patients. Focusing on persistent covid from there is very important, since implies a psychological discomfort”explains Josep Vilajoana, coordinator of the Health Psychology Division of the General Council of Psychology.

In this sense, psychologists propose to make known the telematic psychological consultation as a viable treatment. “It is an effective tool in the current difficult access conditions. We also have to disclose the group therapy as a viable treatment”, claims Mayol. An opinion that Vilajoana supports: “Group work is powerful and can even be done online”.

For their part, from Nursing they have recalled that given their mild characteristics, the nursing group can play a fundamental role in their treatment. “Nurses are the majority within the SNS and, in addition, by law we have to treat this mild pathology where we have all kinds of tools for its approach and diagnosis. The nurse is key in dealing with persistent covidbut we have to support each other”

A care that the Long Covid Acts association appreciates. “It has been very important to be part of this collaborative and multidisciplinary work, something that we demanded. It inspires us confidence to see that work is being done in this multidisciplinary way, ”explains María Eugenia Díaz, representative of the association of patients with persistent covid, and who for the future asks for more research, since the treatments are symptomatic and the origin is still unknown.