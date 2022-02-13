He returned to the path of victory after coming back against León

Cougars he tasted the taste of victory again after the bitterness that the two previous days had left him. And this time he put the three points in the bag after beating 2-1 Lion and debuting the uniform that pays homage to the University Olympic Stadium.

After a couple of consecutive losses, college he had to raise his head and what better than before his people, and before the eyes of one of his greatest historical references: Dario Veronwho witnessed how ‘his’ Cougars They defeated La Fiera.

But things did not start well for the university students, because with a neglect of the defense, after 20 minutes of play, santiago colombatto He did not waste and put the Fiera forward.

However, those led by Andres Lillini They reacted quickly, and thanks to Rogerio de Oliveira they were able to put the score tied at one and the Brazilian reached four goals in his personal account.

And just before the first half ended, Arthur Ortizconvincingly, finished off with a header and put the second for Pumas.

For the second half, León was left with one man less due to the expulsion of Federico Martinezafter a foul on Jerome Rodriguez. With this, the game ended up being Cougars and there was very little that the emeralds could do.

The thing was put on equal terms in terms of number of men, because already in the final stretch Alan Mozo he was ejected for a slide over Ivan Rodriguez.

The match ended up being played in the area of ​​the Lionbut they could no longer materialize any of the opportunities, but in the end Cougars managed to keep the victory that puts him in the fifth place of the General Table and ready to make his visiting debut on February 16 in the Concachampions against Saprissa.

