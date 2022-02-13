He is darks: Nicolas Cage says he turned gothic for his version of Dracula

Nicolas Cage will always be recognized for his eccentric personality and his characters. Throughout his career he has participated in all genres and his work always produces a great debate about whether or not he is one of the great figures within the industry. Bad actor? Misunderstood genius? There was a time when he was described as the Marlon Brando of his generation, and he was expected to continue with Oscar-worthy melodramas, but the interpreter likes to experiment and that has led him to titles like Mandy- 92%, Color Out of Space – 86% or Pig – 95%, that although they are strange they also show their talent. Cage will have the opportunity to surprise many with his new version of Dracula, a role he always dreamed of and now he is working very much in his own way.

We have seen the figure of Dracula many times in film, television and literature. He is one of the best-known characters in the world and a basic reference in culture, so it is not uncommon to try to exploit him as much as possible. Of course, that is not easy, because certain actors, say Gary Oldman, Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee, generated something so specific and appropriate that it is difficult to separate from his work. Some creators have gone to extreme lengths in an attempt to subvert the popular vampire, and Universal Pictures’ latest attempt will seek to tackle it from a different angle.

To avoid following in the footsteps of classic remakes or reboots, the production company approved an original story that focuses on Renfield, the crazy follower of Dracula. That is to say, the film will have Dracula as a secondary character. The project was developed by Robert Kirkman and will be directed by Chris McKay, best known for Tomorrow’s War – 90%. Renfield will star Nicholas Hoult and will be a horror comedy that hopes to achieve results similar to Interview with Vampires – 100%.

Although not a traditional adaptation of the Bram Stoker novel, Nicolas Cage He accepted the role because he has always dreamed of bringing Dracula to life. The actor is no stranger to vampire roles, but the opportunity was ideal. If things go well, the mix of comedy with Cage’s work will definitely be spectacular and unique.

Some might assume that Nicolas Cage he finds himself in a position where he doesn’t work seriously, that’s far from the truth. The actor has his own resources to approach his roles and in many cases he has gone beyond the so-called “method” that involves bringing the role to life, for better or worse. Considering his fanaticism, it is to be expected that Dracula will ask a lot of effort from him. In a recent interview for Los Angeles TimesCage explained in a few words the stage in which he is currently, both in his life and in his work, especially now that he has a pet raven:

I like the gothic element. I am a goth.

Cage also reiterated that his Dracula is inspired by Evil – 67% and Ringu – 97%, where movement is more important than words to provoke terror in the viewer. Usually, Dracula is presented with a certain elegance that is at the same time violent in his subtlety, but the actor seems to go in another direction with these influences. Surely the first public image of this adaptation will cause many comments of all kinds.

Universal’s monsters continue to generate a lot of interest among the public, but the producer knows that it is time to approach them from another angle. To do this, he has searched for stories where famous characters appear more human and closer to the terrors of today. The invisible man – 90% is a good example of this. The film maintains the tradition of the mad scientist, but gives priority to the woman who suffers her violence and that is how the idea that you cannot see your attacker becomes something truly disturbing. Even if Renfield it will be comedy, it does not intend to ignore the aspects of classic horror, so we will see how Nicolas Cage he makes this role his own to fulfill both expectations.

