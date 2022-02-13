He got tired of Herrera wanting to retire him, this is what Gignac did to avoid going to the bench

Michael Herrera since his arrival he undertook a hunt against the players of tigers older than 30 years, to whom he warned in Multimedia Sportswhich would soon be part of a replacement.

In the case of Andre-Pierre Gignac 36 years old, he was immediately one of the main ones to leave Tigres soon because he was old after having presented injuries in the 2021 Apertura, something rare for him. However, the striker got tired of being called that.

For that reason, Gignac got down to work reinforcing his physical capacity and in the last two matches of the Closure 2022 (Day 3 and 4) has been present on the scoreboard with 2 goals and 1 assist.

Why is he still the best of Tigres?

Contrary to young players like Florian Thauvin 29 years old, Andre-Pierre Gignac He is physically strong, so much so that he has played 90 minutes of each of the games played by Tigres so far this year.

