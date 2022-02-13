He found out that Vela would return to El Tri and Ochoa lays out the bed for him, for 40 million dollars

Ochoa and what he would do so that Vela does not arrive

February 13, 2022 08:00 a.m.

Carlos candle can return to El Tri, after his decision to return to the MX League, but the goalkeeper William Ochoa He would be in charge of putting an end to this idea that can cause a shake in the Tri. It is that Ochoa, defending the topic of his interests, would cause the topic to be generated.

The goalkeeper knows that if Vela returns, he will have to step aside, but he also knows that if Gerardo Martino stays, Carlos Vela will never return to the Mexican national team in this new stage.

For this reason, Ochoa strongly defends the issue of Gerardo Martino and that he stays in the Mexico team, despite the fact that some players no longer consider him a coach who measures up and makes a difference.

Why for Ochoa would it be a business of 40 million pesos?

The issue of defending Martino would cause the DT to stay and receive a salary of 40 million pesos, however, with the permanence of Martino, Ochoa would also stay and this would show that Memo stays and also his companies that sponsor in the Tri.

