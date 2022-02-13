He found out that Chicharito would return to El Tri, and Jiménez sends a clear message to Martino

Raúl Jiménez sent a clear message to Tata Martino

February 13, 2022 11:23 a.m.

The competition for the lead in the Mexican team has become extremely intense because it is the weakest part that the set of Gerardo Martino so the Argentine would be given the task of analyzing his nine starter very well in the next call where there could be surprises.

And it is that we must remember that one of the players most requested by the followers of the Mexican team is the forward of the LA Galaxy, Javier Hernandezwho has been banned from Tri since 2019 but who in recent days raised his hand in the absence of a goal.

This has put pressure on the usual forwards of the national team such as Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin, and Raul Jimenez who could lose their place in the call with Chicharito’s call to the Mexican team.

And it is that Hernández’s greatest competition to return to El Tri would be the striker for Wolverhampton in the Premier League, Raul Jimenez, because both are the only attackers with experience in Europe and would be the main candidates to occupy the position of nine starters in the Mexican team. However, Jiménez would not leave his place so easily and sent a message to Hernández.

What was the message that Raúl Jiménez sent to Chicharito?

The Mexican striker showed that he is still in a great moment after scoring in Wolverhampton’s victory the first goal with a great technical gesture against Tottenhamfor which he made it clear that he continues to be the starting nine of the Tri in the following calls.

