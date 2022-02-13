Harry Potter: why Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint no longer communicate as often as they did a few years ago | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

The actors Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint have remained in the hearts of the thousands of fans who have closely followed all the “Harry Potter”, full of magic and mysteries since 2001. Although the three movie stars are close friends, they don’t communicate as often as before. For what reason?

the saga of “Harry Potter” is starring the actor Daniel Radcliffewho plays the main character, (Harry Potter) and is accompanied by Emma Watson In the role of hermione granger; Y Rupert Grint who embodies Ron Weasley. Along with them is a great cast of artists who have conquered thousands of fans since the first film in the saga was released in 2001.

After many years of not knowing anything about these three actors, the premiere of the documentary “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” was the main reason for some information about them to be known again.

Daniel Radcliffe was the protagonist of Harry Potter. (Photo: Getty Images)

DANIEL RADCLIFFE, EMMA WATSON AND RUPERT GRINT NO LONGER COMMUNICATE LIKE THEY BEFORE

In the special for the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the film that started the saga: Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, it was revealed that the artists do not have constant communication as they did years ago.

Among what the actors mentioned was how they met, and what happened when they said goodbye to the saga. An important detail was about how they currently communicate.

On the other hand, in an interview with British Vogue -according to sensacine- the actress Emma Watson He pointed out the relationship he maintains with his former co-workers.

Emma Watson was 10 years old when she recorded the first film in the saga (Photo: IMDB)

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, the three of us try to stay away from electronics, so that doesn’t help make contact very fluid.”, he specified.

Despite the main reason expressed by the movie star, this does not mean that they have ended their friendship, since it has continued for several years.

DO DANIEL RADCLIFFE, EMMA WATSON AND RUPERT GRINT HAVE WHATSAPP?

The actress deepened her story and also pointed out that the three do not have a WhatsApp group chat, but when they want to talk, they do so individually.

“Rupert sends me photos of his daughter and I die. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both try to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s been nice to have each other’s support.“, He said.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter. (Photo: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Warner Bros.)

WHAT IS THE SCENE THAT EMMA WATSON HATES MOST FROM “HARRY POTTER”?

Emma Watson gave life hermione grangeran extremely intelligent, Muggle-born girl who, despite the fact that her personality clashes at first with those of Harry and Ron, becomes their best friend.

Although he liked the trust and friendship that had been born between them, as the films of the saga were released he realized that things began to change. So much so that she came to feel “miserable” for a scene she recorded. Which was? When his character makes his entrance to the Yule Ball in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”.

“I think for the first time, Harry and Ron, especially Ron, see Hermione as a woman and not the kind of sidekick they have. I knew it was a big deal and I felt petty. For a moment, the ugly duckling turned into a swan, I mean, all of a sudden there was all this pressure”, pointed out the actress born on April 15, 1990.

Although she did not like it at all, Watson recognized how important that scene was, as it served to give way to her relationship with Ron, who no longer saw her as a friend, but someone to love.

WHY DID EMMA WATSON ALMOST QUIT THE SAGA?

It was David Yachtsdirector of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”who recalled the stage in which the actress Emma Watson he considered leaving the saga. Watson was a teenager when she experienced one of the biggest crises of her life, feeling lost and alone.

“At times I felt alone. I think she was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt like you’ve reached a tipping point where you’re like: This is forever.”expressed the 31-year-old actress.

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO STAY?

Despite the moments of loneliness, the Frenchwoman commented that she did not need the directors or her colleagues to encourage her to continue in the project, because the affection of her followers gave her the necessary confidence to make the rest of the films:

“Fame had come to me in a big way. No one had to convince me to go through with it (stay). The fans really wanted it to be successful, and we all really support each other.”