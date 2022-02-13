Harry Potter: Why Cedric Holds His Wand Differently | Robert Pattinson | The Goblet of Fire | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

The movies of “Harry Potter” have become, for many years, the favorites of the public who love magical adventures. In each of these films the great professionalism of Daniel Radcliffe could be observed, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Another of the actors who gained prominence was Robert Pattinsonwho played the role of Cedric Diggory.

It was in the movieHarry Potter: The Goblet of Fire” where Robert Pattinson played cedric diggory where he was, apparently, a top student at Hogwarts. He also stood out for showing, at all times, to be a good person who was willing to help Harry.

In “Harry Potter”, Robert Pattinson, through his character Cedric Diggory, He surprised fans of the saga by surprisingly holding his wand.

WHY DOES CEDRIC DIGGORY HOLD HIS WAND DIFFERENTLY?

In the film “Harry Potter: The Goblet of Fire”, released in 2005, Robert Pattinson played cedric diggorywho became the first champion of Hogwarts at the Triwizard Tournament. He was known as a brave student with great seriousness; however, sadness invaded his fans when wormtail He kills him in one of the scenes, according to Screenrant.

That is why fans have been surprised about a scene where Cedric he does not hold his wand normally; instead, he grabs it with both hands and points it at it as if it were some other kind of weapon.

In this sense, the actor Robert Pattinson spoke on the subject through a video with CG and resolved the great doubt of many.

“I remember holding a wand and thinking that it felt so silly to hold it like a magic wand, so I hold it like a gun with both hands, thinking I’m in a Die Hard movie. I think I even have one eye closed when I look down like I have a viewfinder”, he specified.

Finally, it is specified that if Pattinson held the wand differently, he would not have been able to convey a defensive attitude against his enemies, as Cedric did.

