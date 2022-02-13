Handsome celebrities who turn 50 in 2022

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara was just starting out in the early 90s. Her birthday is July 10.

gabriel macht

Gabriel Macht had just gotten his career off the ground in the ’90s, but in his late twenties he reached his prime. He looks great and just celebrated his 50th birthday on January 22nd.

billie joe armstrong

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong turns 50 on February 17, but he still has that youthful punk rock spirit. Other than the occasional hair color change, there isn’t much difference in the way he looks.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal was just an athlete in the ’90s, but today he is so much more. Shaq’s look has remained fairly similar as he has gone from athlete to millionaire, actor, and sports analyst. He turns 50 on March 6.

Timbaland

Timbaland was a much more low-key figure in the ’90s, producing some of the biggest R&B hits of the second half of the decade. Currently, he continues to work as hard as ever, although today he is much better known. He celebrates his 50th birthday on March 10.

Common

Common went from rapper to rapper/activist/actor in a matter of decades. Although this transformation is totally crazy, physically the artist looks quite similar. He celebrates his 50th birthday on March 13.

Mark Hoppus

Mark Hoppus has a lot to celebrate as he turns 50 on March 15. The Blink-182 frontman has spent much of the past year battling cancer, but was declared free at the end of September 2021.

dane cook

Dane Cook has changed his look several times since the beginning of his career in the late 1990s. He turns 50 on March 18.

Dwayne Johnson

On May 2, 2022, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turns 50. Those photos certainly don’t look 22 years apart.

busta rhymes

Busta Rhymes has changed his appearance several times over the years. The slim, muscular rapper has been sporting a bulkier, more defined look in recent years. He celebrates his 50th birthday on May 20.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady is living his prime before his 50th birthday on June 2. His career has reached a climax with his current job at Whose Line is it Anyway?but he has done amazing in many other projects, all without losing style, obviously.

John Cho

The actor is a very important name in Hollywood today and will celebrate his 50th anniversary on June 16. It is barely noticeable that he has aged.

scott foley

Scott Foley hasn’t aged that much since his early career days at happiness. Even so, on July 15, 2022, he will join the 50 club.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck looks the same in a suit now as he did earlier in his career. He celebrates his 50th birthday on August 15.

Idris Elbe

The actor and DJ is considered one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, which is not easy to come by. He has barely aged from the early 2000s to today. Idris turns 50 on September 6.

Liam Gallagher

Liam doesn’t look much like his ’90s self at all. He will turn 50 on September 21.

Eminem

Eminem does look very different than he did in his skinny, blonde-haired days, but it’s not a bad thing at all. The older Em has a beard and dark hair, but he looks just as good as he did earlier in his career. His birthday is October 15.

Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley only started in 1999. Throw in the future 20 years and the only thing that has changed is the size of his little cowboy hat. The country star mentors other musicians in hosting him on American Idol. On October 28, she turns 50.

eric dane

Eric Dane turns 50 on November 9. He’s ditched his California vibe for a salt-and-pepper style, and it suits him.

Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel was a star in the ’90s, with a performance in All my kids. His look changed quite a bit as he accepted more traditional acting roles. He turns 50 on November 14.

Jude Law

Jude Law is still as handsome as ever, but not like the heartthrob he was at the beginning of his career. Nowadays, many people rate it as sexier than ever. He turns 50 on December 29.

And last but not least, in the big birthdays of the year is Joey McIntyre, who turns 50 on December 31. He has become a singer and has tried many different aspects over the years, but he hasn’t aged much since his NKTOB days.

Did we forget a chocolate? Who has served you in the last five decades? Tell us in the comments.

