“Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell

Born in Northern Ireland and raised between Wales and Scotland, Maggie O’ Farrell, 49, has written fiction and non-fiction focused on bonding and loss from the beginning, but is highly eclectic in her treatment of her subjects: her first novel , After You’d Gone, starred a woman in a coma (her life is reconstructed in flashbacks). In The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox is again a hospitalized woman but the context is very different: it is about a young woman who arrived from the British colonies in the 1930s and confined to a psychiatric institution, inspired by The secret Garden by Frances Hogdson-Burnett; This Must Be The Place follows the disappearance of the wife, muse and actress of an eccentric Swedish film director; his memory I’m, I’m, I’m It deals with the encephalitis that almost killed her when she was young and other brushes with the death of her family, in particular her children. But, Can’t you say “he’s interested in ties and families” about almost all writers, or many at least? What makes O’Farrell’s novels so interesting is his commitment to always changing angles or deciding on the most unexpected, his lyrical and delicate yet direct style. and shocking if need be, its attention to detail, the product of obvious deep research, which nonetheless comes naturally to the page.

This is very evident in Hamnether most recent novel, winner of the 2020 Women’s Prize for Fiction. Hamnet is the name of the son of William Shakespeare who died at the age of 11 and this is a book about his death and how it affected his parents and his family but it is much more than that. In the first place, because little is known about Shakespeare himself and many fictions and investigations have been written trying to fill that biographical void of one of the most important authors in history. And even less is known, therefore, about the details of his family life. The only historical reference that Maggie O’Farrell writes in her novel, a kind of “no need to know more” is: “In the 1580s, a couple living in Henley Street, (Stratford), had three children: Susanna and Hamnet and Judith, who were twins. Hamnet the child died in 1596 at the age of eleven. Four years later his father wrote a play called Hamlet”. He then clarifies that “Hamnet” and “Hamlet” were, at the time, two interchangeable forms of the same name.

The title of the novel is misleading: in reality, the protagonist is Agnes, Hamnet’s mother and Shakespeare’s wife. It is known that her name was Anne Hathaway but her father, in her will, called her Agnes and O’Farrell preferred this name, perhaps to accentuate the speculative operation. It’s a great idea because this name change and then never mentioning Shakespeare by his produces a welcome estrangement and turns Hamnet in something very different from a historical novel or an attempt to reconstruct the lives of almost mythological characters although to some extent it is inspired by real events and places (houses, the theater, the streets). The absence of William’s name removes any hackneyed effect of trying to “imitate” the speech of the man-myth. Agnes, then: the town considers her a witch, a creature of the forest; she is a beautiful young woman who knows the powers of herbs and nature, like many women of her time, like her own mother. And like many others, she is illiterate. The Latin teacher (Shakespeare) sees her training a bird of prey and is immediately fascinated by her grace and bravery. He is a little younger than her and is driven mad by Agnes’ visionary ability to (almost always) tell the future.

The novel works on two narrative planes and in several registers. On the one hand there is the present: Hamnet, his illness (it is not known what Shakespeare’s son died of: O’Farrell imagines a possibility) and on the other, the romance of the father and mother, together with the family problems of both. and Agnes’s growth from cantankerous girl and rich farmer’s daughter to exceptional medicine woman. The records include the daily life of the women, a certain supernatural air dominated by the elvish figure of Agnes and the reconstruction of the period, from the task of selling gloves made on a farm to how the plague arrives from Alexandria to the town of Stratford, in a dazzling chapter that follows the path of infectious fleas among Murano glass and cabin boys and trained monkeys.

An example from women’s lives at the end of the 16th century: when Joan, Agnes’s stepmother, discovers that a menstrual cloth is missing: “She and her daughters have synchronized their cycles; the other bleeds to the air of her, of course, just like she does with everything else. She and the girls know the rhythm they have: a fortnight, the laundry of the daughters and the mother -a mountain of cloths dried up to oxidation–, the next, a small laundry with fewer cloths, those of Agnes. Joan usually puts them in the cauldron, holding them with wooden tongs, holding her breath, and covers them with salt”. About Agnes’s bewitched nature: when she is taking care of one of her daughters, sick, she notices in her room the presence of Anne, her sister-in-law, who died when she was a child. She “she knows that little Anne is there, in the room, with them, by the door, with the shroud draped over one shoulder, her hair loose, her fingers gaunt and useless, her throat swollen, suffocated. She distances herself a bit from this thought, Anne, we know you’re there, we don’t forget you. How fragile is the veil between their world and his. For her they are indistinct, they touch, they allow the passage between the two”. And the reconstruction of environments: “In the middle of the bridge, Agnes thinks she can’t go on. She doesn’t know very well what she had imagined: a simple wooden arch perhaps, crossing a small stream… but it’s not that. London Bridge is like a city in itself, a noxious city, suffocating to say the least. There are houses and shops on both sides, some overhanging the bridge; these buildings get so much into the pass that they sometimes completely obscure it, as if it were the middle of the night. They catch glimpses of the river, between the buildings, and it’s wider, deeper and more dangerous than they ever imagined.”

The countryside, the town, the city; illness, family ties, medicinal plants; love and its ups and downs. Hamnet is a novel about mourning and the scandal of the death of a child, and how a couple that loves each other intensely can crack before the pain and the different ways of coping with it that each assumes. In the second part, Hamnet It no longer has chapters but fragments, some shorter than others, as if trying to reflect that break, the one caused by the absence and the one of the couple that moves away because the pain takes them through different passages. Hamnet It has unforgettable scenes: the sewing of the child’s shroud and his burial is a harrowing passage, and the first sex scene between Agnes and the Latin teacher in the apple shed is of an eroticism that is not shy at all, although it is tender and stylized. And the most remarkable thing, perhaps, is that although it has the appearance of a historical novel and a believable one of masterful construction (all the time we are reading, without a doubt, about Shakespeare and his family) there is also something ethereal, outside of time, that says this is speculation, this is also the story of how we go astray when that stake that seems to hold the world is released. How we lose ourselves in grief and how also, sometimes, in that darkness we find transcendence.