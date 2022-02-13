Hamilton and Russell, war from day one: terror in Mercedes

















The start of the 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner, with the first pre-season tests scheduled for next February 23 at the Barcelona circuit, at which time the advances of each team after the enormous change in the regulations that promises much more equality. One of the great attractions is to see Lewis Hamilton again get into the Mercedes, taking into account that the British pilot has reappeared on networks just a few days ago, after take a break from everything after losing the title last season in the last race. The Briton returns eager for revenge, although the arrival of George Russell at the German brand It will change the privileges that the seven-time world champion had until now.

With Russell rising from Williams, Mercedes want to make sure they have two tricks to win the title, taking into account that during the last seasons the role of Bottas was limited to being a squire for Hamilton. In this 2022, Lewis will have one more “enemy” on the track, who will also have the same car as him; both for better and for worse according to the advances that Mercedes has managed to develop in its new single-seater. Toto Wolff himself has assured that they will not have favorable treatment with any of his pilots, although from within the team there is fear of living a war again like the one that starred the same Hamilton and Nico Rossberg in the past.

To all this, it is added that Russell himself has assured in several interviews that he has not signed with Mercedes to be second, so he will try to take the car to the maximum to start writing his legend in F1. The British driver has plenty of talent to be among the best, as he demonstrated in the only race in which he got into a Mercedes after Hamilton tested positive for Covid-19 in 2020; so a tense and at the same time exciting course is presented inside the box of the German brand.

Toto Wolff also wanted to highlight the great equality that is supposed to exist this season after the change in regulations, ensuring that they expect to be ahead and have many rivals for the crown beyond Red Bull. From the middle of the grid teams like Alpine, McLaren or Ferrari await take the definitive leap this course by having been working on their new single-seaters for a long time, something that could play against Mercedes: “I think there are five or six teams that can win in the future. That’s good for the category,” said Wolff. Regarding his impressions of this new season that starts in just two weeks.