Gesture of love! The shocking tattoo that Cardi B made with Offset

U.S. – Cardi-B got a tattoo identical to her husband’s Offset to remember your wedding day. The couple recorded the moment for the series of videos titled “Cardi Tries”, where the rapper does different things. This time it was the tattoo of the date of the marriage of the two musicians.

The idea was for the tattoo to be done on the rapper, but Cardi ended up surprising him with the same design on his hand. Without a doubt, the singer was quite impressed to see that his wife was encouraged to mark his skin at the same time as him. This is something quite intimate that not many couples usually dare to do. But the musicians have proven to be different from the rest.

The decision to put the tattoos on top of the thumbs was Cardi-B, this so that when they held hands the design could be seen. Without a doubt, the singer is in all the details regarding her relationship with offset, with whom he shares two children and intends to continue expanding the family as soon as he has the opportunity. It seems that they both love being parents and enjoy every moment.

The couple have shown their love for each other with tattoos before, and the rapper has her husband’s name behind her hips. In addition, it seems that the singer intends to tattoo the name of her newborn son on her jaw. This to imitate the tattoo of Offset bearing the name of his four-year-old daughter on his cheek. Everything indicates that the singer’s fans do not like the idea that she tattoos her face.

For the moment, Cardi-B She focuses on showing her public her recent design in the company of her husband, and she may be seen getting a new tattoo in new editions of her social media special. The program can already be seen on the page of Facebook Watch of the rapper