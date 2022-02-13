Functional and integrative medicine is a viable option – En Segundos Panama

Dr. Ericka Stahl combines knowledge of allopathic medicine with functional and integrative medicine to treat chronic diseases.

“Health is in the hands of each person. In addition to being the responsibility of the doctor, it is also the responsibility of each one to seek, learn and understand the signals that the body sends us. Instead of silencing the symptoms, we must pay attention. If you correct the origin, you correct the disease”, is the message of Dr. Ericka Stahl, a specialist in functional and integrative medicine.

Stahl is a young doctor, graduated from the Latin University of Panama, with a master’s degree in Naturopathic Biological Medicine in Santander, Spain. She has also been trained in Functional Medicine by the Institute of Functional Medicine, Clavel Clinic, in the United States.

Currently, he works at the Pinzón Alternative Clinic in Panama and his professional approach is based on investigating the patient’s medical history, in order to find the root of the chronic disease and proceed to correct its course with comprehensive tools that have been proven and highly effective.

It should be explained that functional and integrative medicine combines traditional medical knowledge with a comprehensive vision of the person in which both the patient and the doctor participate in a therapeutic alliance.

Dr. Stahl’s encounter with this branch of medicine was the product of her constant suffering from allergies and the flu, above all, which she never encountered in allopathic medicine (a system that treats symptoms and illnesses through medication, radiation or surgery) solution to your health problems.

“When I met her it was a 180 degree change in my life. That’s when I started studying it because I think that everyone has the right to know that there are other things to do, more than just taking drugs. That is what my life purpose and what I do with my patients is all about,” she said.

To this, he added, that everyone also needs to know that the disease and the symptoms are signs that a person is doing something wrong, rather than due to lack of medication.

“This branch of medicine is very interested in the mind-body connection and the importance of emotions in health, how they manifest and how those emotions can be transformed into physical things. Even those emotions, thoughts and everything we do on a day-to-day basis are transformed into biochemical signals, hormones and changes that lead us towards a disease, ”he said.

Adjust to find balance

The specialist pointed out that her job as a medical professional is to find out what those things are in the lives of patients that must be adjusted so that their body finds balance.

He explained that a factor that affects most people is the consumption of processed food, ignoring that they are products that perpetuate diseases. As well as the excess in the consumption of wheat and dairy products.

“Since the industrial revolution, the way of eating of the human being changed. Although the same ingredients are used, there are now many more chemicals. We all fall into consuming processed foods because it is much easier, cheaper and is imperishable, plus no one tells us that it is wrong to consume them because they are in the supermarket, ”he said.

It also adds the use of pesticides and preservatives in the food industry so that the food lasts longer, however, due to the lack of habit on the part of the body in dealing with them, it causes the bacterial flora to change.

“The bacterial flora is another important pillar. We must give our microbiota, which are the bacteria that live in the gut, the interest or attention it deserves,” he said.

On the other hand, Dr. Stahl, as part of her work in favor of functional and integrative medicine, makes use of social networks to make its benefits known to the public. Also, she is one of the three creators of the Seeking Alternatives Foundation, with the aim of educating the population in this type of medicine.

“As a first project we took the use of medicinal cannabis. Through the foundation we are supporting, attending the National Assembly for a long time and trying to ensure that the law meets the requirements for patients to benefit. The objective of the law is that the patient can have access to the product,” said the specialist, who is a member of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians and the Cannamerica Association.

And as part of that work, he also hosts a medical cannabis podcast called Full Spectrumwhose first season was in 2021 and will continue this year with its second season.

“The podcast interviews different specialists in Latin America on specific topics, whether it’s about pain or epilepsy, but we also address a bit of what is happening about cannabis in each country,” he said.

Dr. Stahl found that all the things she liked, such as biology and science, fit into her medical career, which is why she decides to enter medical school.

“And within biology I like the human body, I like contact with people and that’s how I added things. So I said to myself, medicine is what I want and as I study I fall more in love with it. It was the right choice.”

For Dr. Stahl, dedicating herself to functional and integrative medicine has been a great challenge in her life. “The first thing was to accept that I liked this, I knew it would be difficult because it lacks the prestige that conventional medicine has. Even at the beginning I heard comments that told me: you who are good are going to waste your talent or this type of medicine lacks scientific evidence.

However, she had the support of her mother and her husband, the anesthesiologist Luis De la Ossa, who knew how to respect her wish.

“Thanks to her I had the courage, and also to the support of my husband who had a lot of vision. He knows that this branch of medicine is very important, that it is in increasing demand, it has results, it complements perfectly and there are many people who are looking for it,” she said.

To conclude, Dr. Stahl took the opportunity to motivate colleagues to join this effort because it is a “super rewarding specialty, it’s like going back to basics. For those who really like physiology and biochemistry this is the place where they should be”.