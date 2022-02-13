From the South Pole to the North Pole with Will Smith: new National Geographic documentaries
Will Smithwho has just been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category for king richardexpanded its collaboration with National Geographic: the presenter of the miniseries One Strange Rock Y Welcome to Earth conduct another series of nature exploration programs in Pole-to-Pole (From one pole to another). The announcement of the production confirmed that it can also be seen in Disney+.
The distance between the South Pole and the North Pole is just over 20,000 kilometers, but Smith’s journey and the production team on which he excels Darren Aronofsky (Pi, the order of chaos, The black swan, Mother!) as an executive producer, you will have detours and travel almost double, approximately 40,000 kilometers in more than a hundred days. The ambition is to complete “a comprehensive journey that spans Earth’s different biomes, communities, and landscapes,” according to NatGeo.
In addition to Aronofsky, Smith will return to work with other members of the team that made welcome to earthamong them Michael Melendez Y Terence Carterfrom the actor’s production company, Westbrook; Jane Root Y Peter Lovering of Nutopia and Ari Handel of Protozoa.
Yes One Strange Rock narrated how life overcame obstacles on the planet, told from the singular perspective of eight astronauts, and Welcome to Earth explored some of the most inhospitable and extraordinary places, from a volcanic eruption to the icy magnificence of glaciers, passing through the depths of the sea, Pole-to-Pole incorporates human populations in their journey through natural landscapes.
In all three, the star of Independence Day Y Men in Black (Men In Black) he is both narrator and co-star, allowing the audience an up-close perspective. While filming begins, the actor will premiere emancipationa story of escaped slaves who fought against the South in the American Civil War.
“Our strategy is to tell bold, best-in-class stories that ignite curiosity and inspire people to explore and care about our world,” Courteney Monroe, Head of Content at National Geographic, said in a statement about Pole-to-Pole. “We bring awe and wonder into the lives of global Disney+ subscribers with wildly entertaining true-fact series, feature-length documentaries, grand natural history narratives and docudramas.”
NatGeo also announced the completion of Great Migrations (an inquiry into the migration of organisms, from Plimsoll Productions), home (a portrait of life on Earth from the BBC Natural History Unit), Secrets of the Elephants Y Secrets of the Octopus (two series executive produced by James Cameron), Supernatural (another Cameron and Plimsoll production, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch) and The Biggest Little Farm Series (episodes about the routine in a farm that protects biodiversity), among other titles.
