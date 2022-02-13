From Juanse to Selena Gomez: musicians reinvent themselves outside of music and shine on screen

Every day it is more common to find musicians doing something other than music. The pandemic, in a way, fueled this trend. After more than a year and a half of not being able to make live presentations, or make them but with half the capacity or via zoom, many looked for other alternatives to support themselves and did so far from the stages and recording studios. A) Yes, Master Chef Celebrity had among its participants Patricia Sosa, the Monkey of Kapanga or Juanse; The academy has in its ranks Jimena Baron as a jury and Javier Calamaro debuted in Calamaro’s kitchen, through the screen of elnueve. Of course, this is not new: artists tend to have hobbies and other hobbies in addition to what they do, just think of Flaco Spinetta and his unforgettable drawings that were album cover art. But in times when the world had to reinvent itself, those occasional passions took on other dimensions.

One of the best-known cases is that of Fabián “Zorrito” Quintiero, who, in addition to having played with the Ratones Paranoicos, Soda Stereo and accompanying Charly García, is a renowned gastronomic entrepreneur. But for Little Fox, the path was the opposite: his father owned a restaurant, so he already knew the business from a very young age. From the beginning he combined those passions: in 1996 he led Gustockon MTV, where he invited musicians to a studio to prepare dishes, he later opened Soul Café in Las Cañitas and Bruni in Belgrano [que acaba de cerrar por la fatídica combinación de restricciones por pandemia y situación económica en general]. Now the fusion between musicians and delicious dishes has expanded even more and Juanchi Baleirón, from Los Pericos, and his Malbecaster wines, and the former Árbol, Edu Schimidt and his Jewish food, are joined by more players. With the pandemic and the great crisis that the industry experienced, many musicians accepted invitations that perhaps at other times due to agenda issues, tours and itinerant life they would not have been able to accept. In this context, Patricia Sosa and the Kapanga Monkey (Martín Fabio) appeared on the scene as participants in the first edition of MasterChef Celebritand (Telefe) and Juanse and CAE, who were summoned for the second installment. Although neither won the culinary contest, they were grateful to have jobs.

The Kapanga Monkey was part of MasterChef

“In this very strange year, of a pandemic, my activity stopped for nine months, without being able to work, you were my band, my tour, you were my music, you were my songs. The truth is that I thank you, life is very generous to me, ”said the Monkey when he was eliminated. While CAE told LA NACION: “Doing these things like reality makes you show your complete profile from another side: I am the most romantic rocker, and that self-imposed title, if you want: the king of chape or the zoolander of rock, they are reinforced when you have been sustaining almost 30 years of uninterrupted career with good moments, with very bad moments, but always maintaining the bond with the people, which is the most important thing”.

Jimena Barón is a jury at the Academy

Another of the singers who took a musical break and immersed herself in the television world was Jimena Barón, the actress also agreed to become a jury of The Academy (eltrece) this season. After the success of “La Cobra”, Barón had a quiet year and when Marcelo Tinelli offered to be part of the quartet that evaluates the participants of the dance contest, she said yes. In parallel, after a year away from music, she released the single “Flor de involución”. Another of the teen idols who was inclined to become a reality show jury was Lali Espósito, who occupies one of the chairs of La Voz Argentina (Telefe), along with Ricardo Montaner and Soledad Pastorutti, who had already been part of the previous edition. , and Mau and Ricky, who joined this season. Faced with the impossibility of doing shows and tours, Lali settled in Spain where she shot the Netflix series, sky red, that will have a second installment. But before that she is one of the leaders of the musical contest and she is adding members to her team. Something similar is being done by Lucía and Joaquín Galán who were summoned to be juries of La Voz Senior in Peru.

Lali Espósito is one of the jurors of La Voz Argentina Press Telefe

Now, Javier Calamaro found, as Zorrito did before, the perfect duo: music and gastronomy and he premiered a reality show on elnueve. Andrés Calamaro’s brother thanked him on more than one occasion “for having a job” and added his family to this project: his wife and his children. The program is recorded entirely in the musician’s house, where he will receive various figures from the entertainment world.

While the well-known figures found different ways to support themselves, either with savings or with other parallel projects, many underground musicians ventured as delivery men, cooks and even pastry chefs to cope with the months in which their art was banned. Parties like Bresh and streaming helped but, at the moment, even artists, in this case musicians, continue to suffer the consequences of quarantine in an activity in which closed places and crowds are essential.

This trend of musicians trying other disciplines did not occur only in Argentina, but throughout the world. It is enough to visit foreign media sites to find unexpected images: from Mick Jagger starring in a short film to Selena Gomez venturing as a chef.

Selena Gomez in Selena Chef

Although the leader of the Rolling Stones worked on his music, in fact he has just released a song with Dave Grohl about the end of the world, he also starred in a hilarious short for the NGO Save the Children, which defends the rights of children all over the planet, from his French castle. Meanwhile, Keith Richards spent most of 2020 working in his garden.

It is clear that none of those mentioned needed to work to support themselves. But the time at home was not only a problem for the pockets but also for the emotions, many, not being able to do what they were passionate about and not seeing other people, spent months hard.

Demi Lovato is now a driver instagram.com/ddlovato/

Pop idols also found new tasks: Demi lovato She debuted as the host of a talk show called The Demi Lovato Show, in which the premise is to address “difficult issues”; Selena Gomez embarked on Selena + Chef, a cooking show that premiered on HBO Max in August 2020 and is in its third season. Without a script, the singer is shown at her house and in each episode she dives into a new dish alongside a renowned chef. Meanwhile, her ex-partner, The Weeknd, immersed herself in the world of acting and writing in the idol, a series from the creator of euphoriaSam Levinson, which can be seen on HBO.

The Weeknd, known by his stage name, is a singer, songwriter and producer who is about to break out as an actor and screenwriter

Thus, beyond the pandemic, the measures, the new normality, the singers are finding a way to reinvent themselves until the wheel turns again.