Fortnite: the most difficult weapons to use for beginners | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite It seems like a simple game and in theory it is. There is not much science behind it, although the most experienced players know that this is not the case depending on the weapon you use in the games. There are some that are much easier to use than others. If you are a beginner, we recommend you avoid these weapons so that you have fun and do not fall in record time.

FORTNITE | The most difficult weapons to use

Since players rarely stand still, sniper rifles are among the most difficult weapons to use in Fortnite. They require stellar aim, timing, anticipation, and precision. There have been many snipers over the seasons and they have all been difficult to use.

Reducing the damage on the current version of this weapon also increases the difficulty. A headshot will no longer remove a player from Fortnite with a full shield and health bar.

The Striker Pump Shotgun, by nature, they are a difficult weapon to use. If the players of Fortnite miss their first shot, it can be the end of a battle. It deals a lot of damage, but the rate of fire is so slow that a mistake can kill it.

That is especially true with this weapon, because it is the worst version of the Pump Shotgun weapons.

The Hand Cannon it requires the greatest skill to be used effectively. It fires slowly and has a small magazine. It also uses heavy bullets, one of the rarest types. It requires good aim and has to be moderate close range, which is difficult.

The weapon is not currently in Fortnite, although it is possible that it will return. That would give players another weapon to show off their skills and provide an alternative to shotguns.

