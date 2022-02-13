Fortnite: How to Vandalize IO Equipment for Electronics Parts in Chapter 3 Season 1

Get the most out of your battle pass in a season of Fortnite It is not an easy task. You’ll need to keep up with daily, weekly, and even seasonal challenges to continue earning XP, which will allow you to unlock more rewards.

One of the last goals of the season in Fortnite requires you to destroy OI equipment to get electronic parts. Although it seems simple enough, figuring out where the OI equipment is located is the tricky part of the quest.

OI equipment can be found at the impostor team locations. There are multiple locations you’ll be able to visit to complete this challenge, meaning the overall level of competition won’t be as high.

Where to smash IO equipment for electronics parts in Fortnite Episode 3 Season 1

You can visit one of the three locations below to get electronic parts.

Near the river, southwest of Caserío Colesterol (Greasy Grove).

North of the Daily Bugle, near the sea.

Near the valley, next to Abandoned Lumberyard (Logjam Lumberyard).

Screenshot via Epic Games

You will need to take out the OI guards first when you get to these places. Once you’ve dealt with the guards, the Scientist will contact you and inform you that you’ll need to break some of the equipment to complete the objective.

Break the lamps around the waypoint and the electronic parts will spawn as loot on the ground. Upon completing the challenge, you will receive a notification in the top right corner of the screen and you can leave the game or continue playing until the end.

This article was originally published in English by Gökhan Çakır on February 08, 2022.