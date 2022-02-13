Fortnite: Fortnite will not be compatible with the Steam Deck… and it’s not because of what you think

Why is this news? Yes in principle for many it is more than obvious that Fortnite could not be played on the Steam Deck since the strong point of the portable console of Valve was that you could install the games you bought on Steam… and Fortnite is not one of them…so it was supposed to be obvious that you couldn’t, right? So why the boss of Epic Games Tim Sweeney Have you had to go out and declare that your game is incompatible?

Windows will be compatible with the Steam Deck

Let us understand that the console planned by Valve will work with its own Operating System, the Steam OSwhich is based on Linux. Which means (among many other things) that at the same time it offers a broad framework of mobility for those who know a little about computing. In other words: there is much that can be installed.

The CEO of Epic Games (Sweeney) stated that this choice was a “surprising move by Valve”Well, by choosing Linux as its programming language, it will offer gamers “an open platform where users will be free to install the software of their choice.” So many tricks would not have been necessary to install Fortnite on the console. But then, why has it been said that it will not be compatible?

Cheaters will prevent Fortnite from reaching the Steam Deck

Sweeney has had to explain, in a series of tweets, that their fear is that cheaters who play from the Steam Deck cannot be combated. Its format would be so open that they could install one of its multiple game bots, which in themselves are difficult to eradicate on a PC. So that there is a huge chance that they will manage to infiltrate the Steam Deck.

That is to say: don’t trust your own product.

But anyone who has opened Fortnite and paid a little attention to the initial loading screen, will have seen a small logo of its technology appear. EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat)a specific software of Epic Games, which is as compatible with Linux as with Protonthe Linux compatibility layer that allows Steam games to run on the console.

That is to say: your own security system is compatible with the Steam Deck, So why doesn’t Epic Games make the effort and update their settings to find compatibility? Probably because it won’t even be necessary.

So… will Fortnite be playable on the Steam Deck?

There will be a method, which is known even to Sweeney himself: run the game from windowsWell, Windows will be one of the things you could install on the Steam Deck. Therefore Sweeney’s statements will be very big for the gamers get their hands on your Steam Deck. Anyway, deck users are probably more focused on other types of battle royales that Steam supports, such as CS:GO.