Fortnite February 2022 Club: Sequel skin and its items now available

From February 1, 2022 at 01:00 CET, they are available at fortnite battle royale as he skin Sequel Like the rest of your items. sequel and its items are exclusive rewards from february 2022 for members of fortnite club. We tell you everything we know about these objects of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 next:

How to get the Sequel skin with the February 2022 Fortnite Club

Official art of the skin Sequel in Fortnite

As we have commented in the opening paragraph of the news, from the 01:00 CET of February 1, 2022all members of the Fortnite Club received both the Sequel skin and its items. It is enough to be subscribed to this service (€11.99/month) and log in to Fortnite.

All Fortnite Club Items for February 2022

The specific list of objects for this Fortnite character is as follows:

Skin Sequel (includes an additional style)



(includes an additional style) Mortuary Wave backpacking accessory



Party Grave Harvesting Tool



Spooky Glitter Wrap



On top of all this, this month, Fortnite Club subscribers will receive:

1,000 bucks

Access to battle pass of the current season fortnite battle royale.

The Sequel skin has two different styles. We can select the one we want without problems from the Box Office.

The two different styles of the Sequel skin (with or without a hood)

These items will be ours forever even if we unsubscribe from the Fortnite Club in the future. This is the monthly reward for subscribers of February 2022. As always, remember the following:

We can use both the skin and the accessories without problems in all game modes from Fortnite: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

from Fortnite: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

What is the Fortnite Club? What benefits does it provide us?

Sequel is the February 2022 Fortnite Club skin

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per month, we will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up.

at the time we sign up. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In February 2022 we have Secuela together with its objects.

