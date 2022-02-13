Fortnite Club February 2022: Sequel skin announced

The content of fortnite club from february 2022, added to the game’s file system with patch 19.10, and previously leaked, has now been officially announced. Players subscribed to february 2022 they will receive a new skin called sequel. We tell you everything we know about these news from the Season 1 of of Fortnite Chapter 3:

February 2022 Fortnite Club: New Skin Sequel

At around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the data miner Egyptian Leaker on Twitter posted an image of the new aftermath skin in-game. This is the new skin that will be part of the Fortnite Club of February 2022.

Half an hour later, another data minerralisdumb, posted a picture with All Fortnite Club Items for February 2022. They are the following:

Skin Sequel (includes an additional style)



(includes an additional style) Mortuary Wave backpacking accessory



Party Grave Harvesting Tool



Spooky Glitter Wrap



All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club subscribers starting on 02/01/2022 at 01:00 CET.

In addition to all these cosmetic items, the February 2022 Fortnite Club also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s virtual currency to buy all sorts of things) and access to the current season’s Battle Pass.

What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?

Snowy Stealth Slone is the Fortnite Club skin for January 2022

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per month, we will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up.

at the time we sign up. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In January 2021 we have the Snowy Stealth Slone next to your objects.

Update 01/28/2022 16:00 CET: Epic Games has officially announced the skin Sequel, from the February 2022 Fortnite Club.

Sources: Twitter/Egyptian_Leaker, Twitter/ralisdumbEpicGames