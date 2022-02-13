Fortnite and a punishment without a console were the causes for the Elche parricide to act, according to the newspapers

Several newspapers have pointed out that Fortnite and a punishment without a console were the triggers for the young parricide from Elche to act. Of course, no media has questioned how he was able to access the shotgun with which he killed his family.

“The young parricide of Elche was hooked on a video game“, points out El Norte de Castilla. And it is a headline that is repeated in other national newspapers. Fortnite and a punishment without a console were the reasons but none of them raised other questions, ¿how he got access to the shotgun and how he learned to use it?

The week ended with a tragedy for the men and women of Elche. Last Tuesday, February 8, a 15-year-old boy shot his mother and his 10-year-old brother.

After this, he decided to wait for his father to arrive, whom he also fatally shot. After three days without news of anyone and living with the bodies in a garage, a neighbor and the minor’s aunt called the police.

And now is when the usual controversial issue enters the scene: the young man was hooked on Fortnite. That is, for the media the trigger has been its addition to a video game.

“Apparently, he was hooked on the video game ‘Fortnite’ and his outburst of violence occurred when his mother decided to deprive him of the game console to try to put him on track due to poor school results“, can be read in the same newspaper.

But it is not the only newspaper that has echoed this fact, blaming video games. There are several more headers that have ended up resorting to this.

Video games are NOT bad for children (but you have to use them well)

“The young parricide of Elx, hooked on ‘Fortnite’“, they affirm from La Vanguardia. “Hooked on Fortnite“, reads in La Razón; each one perhaps with their reasons, but all from the same modus.

Nothing justifies a crime of this nature. In fact, there are media that have also commented that he read the book “The Age of Wrath”, a finalist for the 2010 Nadal award, in which a young man kills his family in a similar modus operandi.

But the fault, as always, is again the video game. Why is the case not analyzed from all points of view? Why is it not questioned how a minor had access to the firearm and knew how to use it?

Is it yet another attempt to sell video games as something negative? Hundreds of titles are sold every day, from all platforms – updated data recently came out in America – and yet this remains an isolated incident.

But we do have similar articles from time to time trying to demonize the use and consumption of video games. In an industry with an incredible variety of themes and game styles and that, after many studies, still does not find that connection with violence.

All this happened last Tuesday in Algoda and due to an argument due to bad grades. A punishment without games, console and Wi-Fi on mobile, led to this situation.

“According to some friends, he is a shy boy who is very active on social networks and a regular user of video games. In fact, yesterday he revealed that he was hooked on Fortnite“, they affirm from La Razón.

A judge has ordered his internment in a closed regime, since being under 18 years of age is not attributable. And now we wonder,why the general media always resort to the same thing with video games? Wouldn’t it be fairer to address other perspectives as well?