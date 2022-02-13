Forgot Kim Kardashian! Kanye West confirms romance with Julia Fox

While kim kardashian walks in the Bahamas with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, her ex kanye-west confirms his romance with Julie Fox when they were shown together for the first time in the Fashion Week which takes place in Paris.

Although the new courtship of Hollywood stayed away from the spotlight and among rumors, it was on the red carpet of Fashion Week where they were seen more in love than ever wearing denim outfits combined to highlight that they went together.

your love story

just last december kanye-west seemed not to surpass Kim Kardashian, as he shared messages that managed to confuse his fans on social networks. However, the romance with the 31-year-old model and actress took place quickly in the first days of this 2022.

It may interest you: Is denim back? Kanye West and Julia Fox Rock Britney and Justin Timberlake’s Iconic 2001 Look

Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance. Photo: Instagram @juliafox

In an interview for Interview magazine, Julia Fox revealed that it was at a party for End of the year in Miamii where he coincided with the rapper thanks to a surprise presentation he gave and “it was an instant connection”, as he assured that he also conquered his friends for his sympathy.

After that they were seen at a romantic dinner in Miami in the first days of January, although at that time they denied that there was a romance and assured that they were getting to know each other, it seems that everything went its own way and they began to officially date.

Who is the Julia Fox?

Julia Fox is a model and actress originally from Italy who gained popularity after participating in “Uncut Gems” in 2019, a film in which Adam Sandler also participates under the direction of Josh and Bennie Safdie.

As a model, she has been part of important Diesel campaigns and in important magazines such as Vogue, Paper and Wonderland.

Julia Fox, girlfriend of Kanye West. Photo: Instagram @juliafox

It may interest you: In white and without pupils: Marilyn Manson joins the Christian sect of Kanye West and Justin Bieber

Fans of Ye, as the rapper calls himself, have assured that Julia Fox is looking for fame and, therefore, began a relationship with him. Kim Kardashian’s ex; however, she denied it, assuring that it is something funny and that she does not care.

“People say, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the money, for the clout. Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s be real,'” the model said in an interview for the podcast. “Forbidden Fruits”.

KEEP READING:

Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus for flirting with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian: They capture the socialite along with her new conquest, the star of reality shows, Pete Davidson

Khloe Kardashian and her little daughter test positive for Covid-19 again!