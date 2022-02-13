For Miguel Herrera, Chivas could do little against a great game by Tigres

Midtime Editorial

Guadalajara Jalisco / 12.02.2022 20:02:01





Michael Herrera little by little raise the tigersthe northern team is already fourth in the Closing 2020 by beating 3-1 some Chivas that they could do little with the good performance of their team, he considered at a press conference.

“I think that when a team plays well, the rival can’t do much on their part either. We had the ball, they had opportunities, they have good players, their midfield is very good, with good technical capacity, but the team played very well in order, taking advantage of the spaces, it helped us to score quickly, there was a moment when they overcame us, fortunately not they had clear opportunities because we were well positioned. Afterwards, the team plays better,” he said.

“The rival counts, we played a good game, it’s not that the rival doesn’t put up resistance, but when the team plays well, with the volume of play that we have, it’s difficult to stop us.

The felines won with scores of Guido Pizarro, André-pierre Gignac and Carlos Gonzálezin a round night for Tigres and a sad chapter for Chivas.

“Tope does not have a team, you put the cap on yourself, the team has a lot of football, we want to be a more balanced team, one that does not concede goals and is forceful, we have a lot to give, the tournament is starting and there we are on the way to be at the top of the table”, he commented.

This was the third victory of the tournament and they have all arrived consecutively to calm down the project of the Louse with those of the UANL.

“The feeling of not hanging the zero is annoying because the team should be solid at the back, but the rival also counts. We don’t stop attacking, we don’t stop putting the rival on top, we create spaces. We must continue working to avoid those goals. Happy with the team’s performance, we scored three goals and the team looks solid up front. We will continue working so that the team returns to being what we want, a team that attacks well and defends well”, he expressed.

