First images of Michal Keaton as Batman on the set of the new film Batgirl

If you are a fan of Michael Keaton’s Batman you cannot miss his return in the Batgirl movie! We have the pictures!

lovers of the universe DC It seems that they are in luck in recent times. Not only are they enjoying recent big releases like Zack Snyder’s Justice League or the successful series of peacemaker in hbo maxbut also great events are coming at a nostalgic level.

I don’t know when your first contact with the quintessential dark knight was, but the first time that many of us enjoyed Batman It was as a result of the first film that Tim Burton dedicated to the famous BruceWaynethere for 1989. What a movie!

On that occasion, the good Batman was played by Michael Keaton, performing a role to match, just as he did Jack Nicholson in the role of joker. And the direct sequel we had back then, with a Danny DeVito embodying the Penguinis not far behind either.

And speaking of Oswald Cobblepotthis great villain of Gotham will also return for the new Batman movie that is coming soon, with a Robert Pattinson in the role of the bat that seems promising. We leave you the official trailer so you can warm up your wings! And now yes, we return with Michael Keaton…

It is clear that the Batman universe has returned with force, not in vain this year the feature film of batgirlmade by Leslie Grace In the role of Barbara Gordon. But what surprise do they have up their sleeve? Adil El Arbi Y bilall fallahtape directors?

Well, nothing more and nothing less than Michael Keaton! Batman will appear in the Batgirl movie and just below we have the first images of his appearance on the set. What do you think of these photos shared by the account batgirlfilm? Do you recognize Keaton under his mythical clothes? In the gallery we have included a couple of images of his old Batman, so you can compare.

And that’s all! Will there be more surprises in the coming days regarding Batgirl and her plot? Do you have any more tricks up your sleeve?

Do not worry, as usual, we will be here in Hobby Consoles so that you are the first to know, and remember: Why do we fall, Bruce? To learn to get up!