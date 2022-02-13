Fight in Russia between a 250 kilo man and a professional wrestler

In Russia fights have become more and more common mixed martial arts uneven in terms of the weight of the competitors and even gender.

The company Epic Fighting Championship organized a fight where the male fighter and youtuber faced each other Grigory Chistyakov of about 250 kilos against the female flyweight fighter Alexandra Stepakova.

The fight was unusual as the referee barely indicated the rules of the fight, Chistyakov pounced on Stepakova who managed to react by taking a few steps back and placing her guard.

The woman tried to attack her rival with leg kicks and stay out of the way, while the fighter sought to pin his opponent against the walls of the fighting cage.

As if that were not enough, a spectator entered the cage during the second round and kicked Chistyakov in the chest, a situation that was controlled by security elements.

The judges of the fight gave Aleksandra Stepakova the winner, so Grigory added his second loss in this kind of confrontation after a few months ago he fell by submission to the fighter Darina Mazdyuk.

