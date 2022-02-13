Exercise: EASY cardio and strength routine to lose weight after 50

After 50 years It is very important to take care of Bodygive him exactly what he needs, therefore, it is important to consider that if you want to do exercise make the right moves to keep fitprotect yourself Health physical and mental and at the same time, lose weight. The next routine from cardio Y force It will help you achieve it, but keep in mind that discipline, perseverance and, of course, good nutrition are required. Try these tips fitness! They are very easy!

Remember that before starting with a work out you should consult your doctor, so that he can tell you if it is the right one for you: tell him about your ailments (if you have them), he will tell you what is safe under your condition. Once you’ve done that, you can do some of these exercises to have Health Y lose weight at 50.

What happens to the body at 50 years old?

After 50 years you may feel more stiffness in your joints and muscles; sleeping well becomes a bit more complicated; the skin loses elasticity; can present a Increased weight and there are those who report hair loss.

How to improve health at age 50?

A way of stay healthy and fit after 50 is with physical activity, exercise and sport; here I give you some ideas of what you can do for your welfare:

squats

For strengthen your legs and knees I advise you to do squats with weights: You can use dumbbells or a couple of pint bottles. for this exercise help you stay in shape do it 3 times a week, in 4 sets of 20 repetitions each. Little by little you will notice the results in your body.

climb stairs

Yes, climbing stairs at a moderate speed will help regulate your heart rate and improve your endurance. What I do recommend is that you do it gradually, that is, gradually increase the speed. In the same way, do it carefully, we do not want you to suffer an accident; You must be focused and do it calmly.

burpees

The burpees are one of the best cardio exercises for lose weight: It consists of doing a push-up and immediately after, getting up and jumping. For you to see results in your figure, do 5 sets of 10 repetitions, 4 times a week, this will be more than enough.

dumbbell arm

Whether you have dumbbells or bottles filled with water, exercise your arm muscles and tone them. For you to achieve it, he takes the weights, opens your arms and places them at your sides; then, raise them to shoulder height and lower them. Repeat this movement 15 times, in 5 series. Do this exercise 3 times a week.

Bike.

The bike will become your best friend to do cardio easily. In addition to being fun, it helps you burn fat quickly, so you will lose weight and you will notice the change in the scale. With 30 minutes a day you will feel better, your resistance will increase and your physical condition will too.

what did you think of these exercises ideal for after 50?