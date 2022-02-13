Exclusive Amazon Prime Video series in 2022 that you will not be able to see anywhere else

At this point it is rare to find someone who does not have at least one streaming service in their home, since right now it is a good alternative to conventional television by being able to enjoy a wide range of movies and series on demand without having to to suffer the annoying advertising breaks.

Among the different streaming platforms on the market, without a doubt one of the most valued by users is Amazon Prime Video, since for a small price you can not only enjoy a wide range of movies and series, but also You have access to the Amazon Prime service.

Little by little the content of the Amazon streaming service is improving considerably, having to its credit a few of the most interesting series to watch. That without counting for what is to come for this year, of course.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we investigate among the most recent content to collect some of the Exclusive Amazon Prime Video series in 2022 that you won’t be able to watch anywhere else.

THE INTERNSHIP: THE SUMMITS

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) director : Laura Belloso

: Laura Belloso Gender: horror thriller

We start our list of recent prime video series with a national production, The boarding school: Las Cumbresa reboot series of the popular 2007 series by Laura Belloso, co-creator of the original series.

The series is set in a school located next to an old monastery in an isolated wasteland, where its students are all conflictive kids who are treated under a very severe and strict discipline to be reinserted into society.

The surroundings of the center are bordered by a large forest in whose interior they harbor ancient legends and threats that seem to still be valid today, which will cause the boarding school students to end up entering various adventures as fast-paced as they are terrifying. Here you can read our review of El internado: Las Cumbres.

NINE PERFECT UNKNOWN

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (closed)

: 1 season (closed) directors : John-Henry Butterworth and David E. Kelley

: John-Henry Butterworth and David E. Kelley Gender:Drama

within the best prime video exclusive series we find nine perfect strangersa self-contained miniseries created by John-Henry Butterworth and David E. Kelley.

The series features an actress of the caliber of Nicole Kidman leading an exceptional cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Samara Weaving, Asher Keddie, Manny Jacinto, Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Grace Van Patten and Hal Cumpston.

His plot follows nine Australians who don’t know each other, who spend 10 days at an exclusive health and wellness center called Tranquillum House run by a mysterious Russian woman named Masha with the idea of ​​embarking on the path to a better way of life.

The resort’s director is dedicated to monitoring guests throughout the 10-day retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what awaits them. Here you can read our review of Nine Perfect Strangers.

AS WE SEE IT

Year : 2022

: 2022 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) director : Jason Katims

: Jason Katims Gender: Dramatic comedy

One of the latest Amazon Prime Video series is As We See Ita production created by Jason Katims starring, among others, Angela Fornero, Dave Futernick, Adan James Carrillo, Jennifer Lyons and Naomi Rubin.

The series revolves around Jack, Harrison and Violet, three roommates with autism trying to make their way in a world that doesn’t understand themtrying to make friends, fall in love, get a job and be able to keep it.

Young people will deal with the adversities of life and celebrate their triumphs with the help of their family, their assistants and, sometimes, themselves.

STORIES NOT TO SLEEP

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) directors : Rodrigo Cortes, Paula Ortiz, Paco Plaza and Rodrigo Sorogoyen

: Rodrigo Cortes, Paula Ortiz, Paco Plaza and Rodrigo Sorogoyen Gender: Horror / Mystery

Based on the television classic by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, stories not to sleep is an anthology series that pays tribute to one of the best Spanish television series.

A) Yes, each chapter of Stories to not sleep is a self-contained story directed by filmmakers of the stature of Rodrigo Cortés, Paula Ortiz, Paco Plaza and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The series has a very varied cast made up of Eduard Fernández, Nathalie Poza, Raúl Arévalo, David Verdaguer, Vicky Luengo, Miki Esparbé, Adriana Torrebejano, Carlos Santos, Maru Valdivielso, Enrique Villén, Dani Rovira and Inma Cuesta.

If you are one of those who likes something short and quick to watch, then Stories to keep you awake is your series. Here you can read our review of Stories to keep you awake.

INVINCIBLE

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) directors : Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker

: Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker Gender: Action

Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, Invincible is an adult animation series based on Kirkman’s own comic.

Its plot revolves around Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old boy who has the same powers as his father, the superhero Omni-Man, the most powerful person on the planet.

Although he tries to follow in his footsteps, As Mark develops his own powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it first seemed… Here we leave you our review of Invincible.

UPLOAD

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) director : Greg Daniels

: Greg Daniels Gender: Science fiction

Created by Greg Daniels, upload is a science fiction series starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, whose second season will arrive on the Amazon Prime Video catalog in March 2022.

Its plot places us in a future 2033, where people who are close to death can be uploaded to a virtual future life that they choose.

Thus, the series tells the story of Nathan Brown, a young application developer who wakes up in a hospital after a car accident and who, after quick deliberation with his superficial girlfriend Ingrid, chooses her family’s virtual life of luxurya place called Lakeview.

Once “uploaded” to Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “angel” Nora Anthony. Although she is at first her representative and virtual guide, she quickly becomes her friend and confidant, helping her navigate this new digital extension of her life. You can read our Upload review here.

ALONE

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) director : David Weill

: David Weill Gender: sci-fi drama

within the best current series on Amazon Prime Video we have alonean anthology series that has a cast of the likes of Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Constance Wu and Anthony Mackie, among others.

The series tells seven independent stories, but somehow they are intertwined with each other, where each episode explores the deeper meaning of loneliness and human connection.

On the other hand, it also investigates a possible future in which the relevance of technology will be the order of the day with space travel and robots that have artificial intelligence. This is our review of Solos.

THE BOYS

Year : 2019

: 2019 Duration : 2 seasons (open)

: 2 seasons (open) directors : Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke

: Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke Gender: Black comedy of superheroes

It could not be missing from our list of recent Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, one of the best series on the platform starring, among others, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Elisabeth Shue.

The series begins with Hughie, a young man who, on one fateful day, watches in horror as his girlfriend dies abruptly when a runaway superhero drives her away at super speed.

It is then that he is recruited by the mysterious Butcher to help him in his revenge against the superheroes and bring to justice those who go out of line, regardless of the risks that this entails.

After two intense and exciting seasons, The Boys season 3 will arrive on June 3, 2022. In the meantime, here we refresh our review of The Boys season 2.

3 PATHS

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (closed)

: 1 season (closed) directors : Norberto López Amado, Franziska Meletzky and Ignacio Mercero

: Norberto López Amado, Franziska Meletzky and Ignacio Mercero Gender: Dramatic comedy

Following with the best exclusive Amazon Prime Video series to watch in 2022 we have 3 waysa Spanish miniseries starring Álex González, Andrea Bosca, Verónica Echegui, Maria João Falcão and Alberto Jo Lee.

Its plot follows a group of friends of different nationalities through three different times, all of them having the famous Camino de Santiago in common.

A) Yes, the series tells various stories through the years 2000, 2006 and 2021 about these five friends and their evolution over the years, finding stories both happy and the most tearful. This is our 3 way review.

SUN

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 1 season (open)

: 1 season (open) director : Breno Silveira

: Breno Silveira Gender: policeman

Created by Breno Silveira, Sun is a police series based on real events starring Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani, Filipe Bragança and Raquel Villar, among others.

It tells the story of Víctor, a police officer who dedicated his life to the drug war whose son Pedro became a cocaine addict.

His drug addiction led Pedro to become the leader of a major criminal gang that in the early 2000s was dominating the Rio de Janeiro tabloids. Here is our review of Dom.

Here we end our review of some of the Exclusive Amazon Prime Video series in 2022 that you won’t be able to watch anywhere else. If you want other recommendations to see on the platform, here we leave you the 10 best recent original movies on Amazon Prime Video and one that you should not miss for the world.