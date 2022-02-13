Exatlón México: The reason why Ximena Duggan EXPLODED against production

Ximena Duggan exploded against production of Exathlon Mexicobecause he accuses of unfair the loss of a point that the reds obtained thanks to a competitor who was not competing, but did participate when it was the turn of ‘Duggy Drummer’ in the all-star.

The controversy was such that tempers flared among Ximena DugganZudieky Rodríguez and Ana Lago, because the Red Team was unfair that the blue squad resorted to an athlete who was not running the circuits to affect the game played by one of their rivals.

At the time, Antonio Rosique himself assured that everything had been legal, since last season of the Exathlon Mexico: Guardians vs Conquistadores, something similar happened when Briseida Acosta injured her head, she couldn’t run in the circuits but she did take part as a goalkeeper for her team.

Many reactions for and against have been given by what was evidenced by ‘Analista TV’ in its YouTube video, although the reality is that everything that happens or does not happen in the Exathlon Mexico It is the responsibility and decision of the production, as Ana Lago literally said.

Why did Ximena Duggan explode against production?

Ximena Duggan exploded against the production of Exathlon Mexico because when she was participating in the second Survival, Ana Lago made her the goalkeeper by having to pull a rope to prevent the blue competitor from putting two rings in a mailbox.

That was unfair to ‘Duggy Drummer’, because the red competitor was not running in the circuits, although she did take part to prevent the blue one from winning the point.

Duggan raised his voice and the criticism of the production did not wait, because it was Nataly Gutiérrez’s turn to pull the rope, although by order of the production of the Exathlon Mexico and because ‘Dynamom’ had already been a goalkeeper, it was Ana Lago who made life impossible for Ximena on her journey.

Duggan affirmed that his annoyance was against the production and not with Ana Lago, who said that the decision was not from the Red Team but from “higher up”, referring to those who decide what is done and how things are done in the reality show more extreme and demanding of Mexican television.

The annoyance of the Blue Team will not end here, because in the Advance of Chapter 12 its members continue to affirm that there were injustices, Doris del Moral assures that if someone can play and pull they could also start running and Koke Guerrero is very upset with Ana Lago for the rude way he answered Duggan.

