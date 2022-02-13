Exatlón México: New rivalry is born after MOCKING of The Beast towards Heliud Pulido

Heliud Polished and David Juárez just sealed a nnew rivalry at Exathlon Mexicoafter The beast slyly mocked the canoeist from Veracruz, something that did not seem to the member of the Red Team in the All Star.

On social networks and thanks to the video that ‘El Megafono’ uploaded to YouTube, they criticized the Beast’s attitude a lot in the Exathlon Mexicobecause after beating “Black Panther” he simulated breaking an oar, something that greatly offended Tuxpan, since it is the discipline in which he operates, he was the Pan American champion in Ecuador 2017 and participated in the 2016 Olympic Games.

