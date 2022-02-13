Exatlón México: New rivalry is born after MOCKING of The Beast towards Heliud Pulido

Heliud Polished and David Juárez just sealed a nnew rivalry at Exathlon Mexicoafter The beast slyly mocked the canoeist from Veracruz, something that did not seem to the member of the Red Team in the All Star.

On social networks and thanks to the video that ‘El Megafono’ uploaded to YouTube, they criticized the Beast’s attitude a lot in the Exathlon Mexicobecause after beating “Black Panther” he simulated breaking an oar, something that greatly offended Tuxpan, since it is the discipline in which he operates, he was the Pan American champion in Ecuador 2017 and participated in the 2016 Olympic Games.

Related news

In what was the third survival this week in the Exathlon Mexicopassions flared up between both participants because despite the fact that they had had some friction before, nothing compared to what he did The beast on this occasion and for what the Red Team only thinks of revenge.

The attitude of The Beast was due, in part, perhaps a little to frustration, because despite his excessive celebration, the reality is that the Blue Team arrives at a disadvantage this Sunday in the Exathlon Mexicosince they have lost all the Duels for Survival and there will be three of their athletes at risk of being expelled, plus the one that results from the last Battle for Survival.

Exatlón México: All this will happen on Elimination Sunday

In the Preview of Chapter 12 of the Exathlon Mexicoit is seen how Mati Álvarez is taken to the hospital for an apparently knee injury, which would be guilty of the multi-champion leaving the program.

“I just knew that I was in a lot of pain, a pain that I couldn’t control. I have never left due to injury and I would never want to leave due to injury. It could be that it will be my last game, so please, God, allow me to continue on this adventure, here in the All Star and that it is not anything serious”, Mati Álvarez prayed.

Ximena Duggan in the Blue Team lost a family member this week, which has affected her performance with her team and has upset some of her teammates who have not been empathetic with her situation, as they would like her to continue in the contest.

However, and according to what is assured on social networks, it would be the blue squad that would lose one of its athletes from the first season of Exatlón México, but it would not be ‘Duggy Drummer’, but Ernesto Cázares who left the competition, after once he was forgiven for leaving.

EG