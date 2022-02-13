Exatlón México: Los Azules ask the production to eliminate Ana Lago for this reason

Friday’s episode of Exathlon Mexico revealed a new rivalry and the disagreement of a team, the Blues have asked the production to eliminate Ana Lago for this reason.

Anne Lake is one of the most beloved participants in the exathlon Mexicobut the gymnast had to undergo knee surgery a couple of months ago, but apparently Ave Fénix is ​​not 100 percent, that is why the Blues have asked for her departure.

Related news

Ximena Duggan was the one who expressed that an injustice was being done to her Anne Lake did not run but did participate in the final shots, more specifically where they had to block the hoop thrown by the opposing athlete. The gymnast did not run but she was avoiding the blues don’t put the ring in the mailbox, which made Duggy angry.

Why do the Blues want Ana Lago to leave the Exatlón México?

The reason why the Blues have asked the production to eliminate Ana Lago of Exathlon Mexico is, because the gymnast is not running and that is a clear advantage for the Reds.

The fact that I don’t run Anne Lake It is an advantage for the Red team, since if they sent her to compete in the circuits, the gymnast would lose her points, due to an injury that has been dragging on for months. Reason why it is a safe point for blueswho are going through a very bad patch.

That’s why the blues have asked to leave Anne Lake of Exathlon Mexico All Star, since by saving it, they are protecting the gymnast from losing and that their team also has a clear disadvantage when it comes to running the circuits.

Mati Álvarez would leave the Exathlon All Star

On the other hand, the continuity of Mati Álvarez in the exathlon All Star is in doubt, the Terminator buckled her knee during a circuit and although she won on the final shot, the driver and athlete fell to the ground and revealed that she had been injured.

Mati was taken to the hospital and underwent an MRI, but so far it is not known whether or not she will continue in the hospital. exathlon Mexicosince the results will be revealed until Elimination Sunday and also if the Terminator will be able to continue in the All Star.

This season of exathlon Mexico All Star is a hospital, according to leaked information, two more athletes joined the injured, Heliud Pulido by the Red team and Javi Márquez by the blues.

AC