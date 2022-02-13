Exathlon All Star is a HOSPITAL; they reveal that now Heliud and Javi Márquez suffer an accident in real time

It’s only been 2 weeks since the start of Exathlon All Star and more than a high-performance sports competition looks like a hospital emergency room, there are already many athletes who have been injured on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Something is happening with the production of Exathlon All Star which is surely the worst start to a reality season and the worst part is being borne by the champion athletes who returned to the Dominican beaches for this new season.

Related news

According to the queen of spoilers Queen K 1 in real time there are 2 new injured athletes, they would be trying to Heliud and of Javier Marquezwith them in just 2 weeks there would already be 7 athletes who suffer some type of injury.

Let us remember that the last athlete to be injured was Mati Álvarez, who even had to be transferred by ambulance to receive medical attention, who until now has not been given a report on his health status and it is unknown if he will be able to continue with his participation. in Exathlon All Star.

During these 2 weeks of exathlonEvelyn, Mati, Nataly, Aristeo, Ana Lago have already been involved in some accidents from which they have been injured, no one has even left the competition and Mati could be the first to leave the tracks.

The injuries of Heliud Y Javier Marquez They are not yet confirmed and like all the leaks, we have to wait to see the following transmissions of Exathlon All Star to confirm the data.

Meanwhile, Mati’s state of health remains unknown and whether or not he will be able to continue in Exathlon All Star after the strong knee injury that took her to the hospital.