Evaluna shows off her big natural pregnancy belly

Eva Luna Y Camilo looking forward to the arrival of their firstborn Indigo, and the day is getting closer and closer when your adorable baby sees the light of the world for the first time; Now the singer shared with her million followers what her growing baby bump looks like, naturally.

It was through your profile Instagramthat the singer shared a series of photographs in which she can be seen, posing most smiling, showing her pregnancy belly, holding only some yellow flowers.

Proud of her belly of more than seven months of pregnancy, the wife of Camilo Echeverry He asked his fans for their opinions on the sex of his baby, thus beginning with the predictions for the final stretch of his pregnancy, “Let the discussion begin,girl or boy?”, the artist wrote.

This is how Evaluna boasted about the growth of her natural pregnancy belly:

The thousands of comments were immediate, as personalities from the artistic world, the 24-year-old singer’s family and fans revealed their respective predictions.

“How beautiful, God, my love, that is right now,” he wrote Ricardo Montaner; “beauties”, he said yuya; “beautiful”, commented Camila Hair; “the most precious belly”, “it will undoubtedly be a boy”, “it seems to me that this is a girl’s belly”, “what a beautiful mother”, were some of the comments.

Let’s remember that it was at the beginning of October 2021, when the interpreters of ‘For the First Time’, gave the news that they would become parents and they did it in a very peculiar way, with their song called ‘Indigo’.

“Indigo, because it is a name that we like for boys and girls. A name that we can tell him from now on without having to think about whether he is a man or a woman. We liked it a lot, plus it’s one of the prettiest colors.” previously explained the interpreter.