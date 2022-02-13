Essence of Cordoba’s heritage

I am at the Teatro Cómica Principal –opposite the Gala Foundation–, the building that was the seat of the Eduardo Lucena Royal Philharmonic Center, where its musicians rehearsed, on Ambrosio de Morales street, one of the most historic streets in Córdoba, where the Town Hall, the Royal Academy, the Fonda Rizzi, the Café Suizo and the beginning of the narrow street of the Clock once stood, where they made me my first suit 50 years ago now. The room is full of people and on stage the journalist from Pozoblanco Felix Ruiz Cardador he is interviewing my countryman Pablo Garcia-Lopez in the space titled Encounters at the Comic, which is why he is a tenor who has already achieved fame. I close my eyes and hear the voice of the then Pablito during those summer vacation siestas in Villaralto at his father’s house, next to mine. A restless boy who went from church to the stage of the Multipurpose Hall on those afternoons-nights where, in addition to helping at mass, he put on musical shows with the youngsters he convinced. In the music that crept into my ears in those siestas of silence with sweat and in the almost daily hustle and bustle of his rehearsals in that multipurpose room, I have placed the beginning of Pablo García-López’s musical vocation. Later, when I ran into him on the street in Córdoba, he would tell me that he was studying at the Conservatory and that he was thinking of dedicating himself to music. Now I’m at the Teatro Cómica Principal in the capital, Córdoba, and I see him on stage as the total protagonist, far away from those summers in the town where, still a child, he began to carve out his future. Now I’ve heard of Placido Domingo, Carmen Blanco, Natalie Portman, Zubin Mehta, Pedro Lavirgen, Andrea Bocelli, Berlin, Israelthe Tuscany and of salieri and Salzburg, the city where after seeing the house where Mozart was born I had a Cubalibre with two servings of gin, which were sold expensive and small. He is a spontaneous Pablito, full of sensitivity and naturalness, who has said that the director López Cobos told him that being a tenor in Córdoba was the same as a bullfighter in Strasbourg. In the poster for this meeting, Pablo appears in a photograph of now but also transformed into Mozart, exhibiting the reality that, fortunately, he can be a tenor in Córdoba.

In the Casa Góngora, a Cordovan as peculiar as his poetry, difficult to understand although full of obscure cultisms, the exhibition has been open Ginés Liébana: the infinite feast. moments of a life. Liebanaa man from Jaén with a Cordoban tendency, who has already turned one hundred years old, has left a note of his life experiences in this space on Calle Cabezas, next to the fortress tower of the house of the Marquesses of Carpio, where tradition places the residence of the father of the seven children of Lara. Until today it has been possible to enjoy the essence of a personality as peculiar, rich and almost impossible as that of Ginés Liébana, a writer, poet and above all a painter as unrepeatable as he is active, who has known how to combine the absurd with genius. Liébana is an emblem of that apparently hidden Córdoba whose heart beat in its time with social sessions of that Spain that met in its living room in Madrid and ate lentils on Wednesdays. Ginés Liébana is, in appearance and in reality, more festive than his poet friends from the Grupo Cántico, a celebrant of life with that “infinite feast” of his hundred years that gives rise to being branded as a precursor to the movida madrileña. The other afternoon I was lucky enough to walk through the narrow streets of Córdoba where I met the tenor Pablo García-López and the “instants of life” of Ginés Liébana, two artists who belong to the essence of the heritage From Cordoba.