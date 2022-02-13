Espanyol vs Barcelona LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Matchday 24 Spanish League 2021-22

Great game from power to power we will have this Sunday, February 13 with the Catalan Derby on matchday 24 of the Spanish League 2021-2022where he Spanish will seek to take advantage of their local condition to add a victory that will keep them far from the lower zone, but they will receive a Barcelona who arrives with an ascending step ready to impose his hierarchy on his visit to the Cornella-El Prat Stadium.

How do the teams arrive?

The picture of Spanish He has had an irregular campaign fighting in the middle of the table far from the relegation zone, which is his main objective. After 23 days they have 7 wins, 6 draws and have been defeated in 10 duels.

The parakeets They come from a tough defeat last day when they visited Athletic Bilbao being beaten 2-1, despite the fact that Tony Vilhena He put them in front just after 3 minutes.

For his part, the Barcelona It has had a season with some ups and downs, however they seem to come with an upward step and will try to continue with their good inertia. They have 10 wins, 8 draws and 4 setbacks.

The Blaugrana They come from a great victory last day when they received Atlético de Madrid managing to come from behind to beat them 4-2 with goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, Ronald Araújo and Daniel Alvesalthough Alves himself was expelled and will not be this Sunday.

As he Spanish As the Barcelona they know the importance of this match given that both clubs have the mission of achieving victory that will allow them to take a big step in their respective struggles, as well as gain confidence; In the general table we find the parakeets in the thirteenth position with 27 points, while the Blaugrana they are fifth with 38 units in The league.

These two teams met for the last time on November 20 on matchday 14 at the Camp Nou. In that crash the Blaugrana They took the victory with a solitary score of memphis depay.

Time and Channel Espanyol vs Barcelona

the game between Spanish vs. Barcelona it will be disputed at 9:00 pm in Spain; in the United States it will start at 12:00 pm Pacific and 3:00 pm Eastern. Other hours are:

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The broadcast of the match Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE for television will be exclusively by the channel Movistar great match in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be SKY Sportsin South America for ESPNwhile in the United States they will be able to see it for ESPN+. On the internet you will be able to follow the coverage minute by minute live that will be done on the social networks of both clubs and on the website of The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Espanyol vs Barcelona LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two teams that will come out determined to win and give a blow of authority towards what is to come. In the forecasts Blaugrana are favorites because of their higher hierarchy and better time, but the parakeets they are at home and will try to leave, at least, with a tie. At the end of the game we are waiting for you with the best summary, as well as the repetition of the goals and the final result. Spanish vs. Barcelona.

Espanyol vs Barcelona LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Matchday 24 Spanish League 2021-22

