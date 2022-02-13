Emma Watson talks about Tom Felton (again)

Emma Watson has spoken again about this month’s hottest topic: the fact that she and her friend Tom Felton be a couple That they are not, eh, but it is that everyone wants it mos (as if they were our friends or something).

Let’s see, first of all: raise your hand who saw, on January 1, the special of the reunion of the cast of ‘Harry Potter’ (I don’t see you, but I’m raising it a lot). Since then, this reunion has given us quite a few ‘salseos’, like the mistake that will be there forever. But the one that has resonated the most among the ‘fandom’ is Emma’s confession: “(…) And I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with Tom. I used to go every day and look for his number on the sheet of recordings. He was number seven, and if his number was on (and he had to record with me), it was a very exciting day.” We are still a bit in ‘shock’, yes.

At the reunion itself, Tom also spoke about this issue, adding to Emma’s words: “I think I was in hair and makeup and someone said something like, ‘Yeah, she’s in love with you’. I became very protective. Always I’ve had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that is, I don’t know, a bond.”

The fact is that Emma has spoken about the reaction of the fans and how they have always wanted her and Tom to be boyfriends, and to the question “how has it been for you and Tom to see the answers to your confession?”, she I have answered: “We talk almost every week, and we just think it’s all very nice.”

And obviously, the fans have been left with what really matters in that phrase: that they speak almost every week! Look, oh. As all this ‘fuss’ rekindles some kind of flame between the two, the fans do not Let’s go they will be able to do more.

