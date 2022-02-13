Emma Stone and her successful role in Cruella

Emma Stone is an American actress born in Arizona, daughter of businessman Jeff Stone and Krista Yeager.

He began to represent plays going to the Valley Youth Theater in Phoenix after passing through the Catholic school Xavier College Preparatory, a center he attended but without finishing his studies.

In 2005 he made his debut on television participating in the telefilm “The New Partridge Family”.

Later she could be seen in series like “Malcolm” and “Drive”.

His first film was the teen comedy “Superbad” (2007).

In 2017, Emma was named the highest paid actress in the world by Forbes magazine.

That year he premiered “The Battle of the Sexes” (2017), a film in which he played the tennis player Billy Jean King in a match against Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell).

In 2018, he starred in the television series “Maniac”, a broadcast produced by Netflix with Jonah Hill as a co-star. The same year she premiered “La Favorita” (2018) in the cinema, a film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos in which she Emma played Abigail Masham.

For her performance, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2019, the sequel to “Zombieland” premiered, “Zombieland: Kill and Finish” (2019).

In 2021 it became “Cruella” (2021) for Disney.

Currently, Emma is preparing the film “Poor Things”, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos; and the comedy TV series “The Curse”.