Elon Musk’s 3 divorces and why he has decided to separate

Elon Musk He is known worldwide for being a tech genius and having a sustainable vision, but his personal life has also been exposed many times. The South African tycoon divorce three times and had many girlfriends, including actress Amber Heard, ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp.

Elon Musk and Justine Wilson

The couple met when they were both studying at Queen’s University in Canada and for their first date he invited her out for ice cream. Elon Musk and Justine Wilson dated for a while until they grew apart and met again later, when the businessman was successful with his first startup and she was writing her first novel.

To court her, the founder of SolarCity gave her an unlimited credit card so she could buy all the books she wanted. Love grew until they got married in 2000 and moved to Los Angeles, where her first daughter was born, who died a few days of sudden death.

Later, a set of twins and triplets arrived, but this did not make the relationship last and, eight years after the wedding, they decided to end their love. The reason that led them to make this decision was simply because they no longer worked together and love disappeared.

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley

Many believe that the British actress was the true love of Elon Musk until today. They met at London’s Whiskey Mist bar in 2008, the same year the businessman met. divorce by Justin Wilson.

At that time, Talulah Riley was 20 years old and, by her own admission, she was a virgin. “There he was with his giant smile and talking to me about colonizing Mars. He was showing me all these pictures on his phone: ‘This is my rocket,’ ‘This is my electric car.’ I thought he was a little crazy, in a wonderful way.” Riley said.

They got married in 2010 and the relationship was stormy from the beginning, with many twists and turns, which is why they they divorced for the first time in 2013. But a few months apart helped them realize how much they missed each other and they remarried that same year.

Throughout their time together, Talulah Riley helped him raise their children and even developed a good relationship with Justine Wilson, despite the fact that she and Musk they did not speak. It was in 2016 when, finally, the British announced that a reconciliation was not possible and they divorced for the second time.

“We see each other constantly and we take care of each other. He is still my best friend,” Talulah Riley confessed to People to deny the rumors that indicated that the divorce It had been on bad terms.

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley did not conceive and both kept the fondest memories of each other. The British actress has not yet presented any boyfriend in public, while the CEO of Tesla, shortly after her last divorce, began dating Amber Heard and, later, with the singer Grimeswith whom he had a son and recently separated.