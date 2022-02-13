Elon Musk’s 3 divorces and why he has decided to separate

Elon Musk He is known worldwide for being a tech genius and having a sustainable vision, but his personal life has also been exposed many times. The South African tycoon divorce three times and had many girlfriends, including actress Amber Heard, ex-wife of actor Johnny Depp.

Elon Musk and Justine Wilson

The couple met when they were both studying at Queen’s University in Canada and for their first date he invited her out for ice cream. Elon Musk and Justine Wilson dated for a while until they grew apart and met again later, when the businessman was successful with his first startup and she was writing her first novel.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker