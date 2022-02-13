Elon Musk argues that the “true” US national debt could be “three times” the size of its entire economy

“The true national debt, including unfunded rights, is at least $60 trillion,” says the CEO of Space X and Tesla.

Elon Musk has claimed that US debt is not sustainable and warned that it is actually about three times the size of the national economy.

“The true national debt, including unfunded entitlements, is at least 60 billion dollars, about three times the size of the entire US economy. Something has to give.” wrote this Thursday on Twitter the CEO of Space X and Tesla.

The businessman’s comments came in response to a publication by the satirical outlet The Babylon Bee, which claimed that President Joe Biden planned to pay off the public debt by betting “double or nothing” on the Cincinnati Bengals football team in the Super Bowl. .

According to government calculations, the gross national debt is currently over 30 billion dollars. However, that figure could be grossly understated, since it doesn’t recognize future obligation values ​​and — as Musk points out — could be much higher.

In a 2018 The Hill report, Shiva Rajgopal, an accounting professor at Columbia Business School, claims that Washington accounting “doesn’t recognize bills” for things to be paid in the future, such as “tax cuts,” “Obligations incurred due to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid commitments.” “The unrecorded debt, around $60 trillion, is equivalent to about $240,000 for every adult living in the US,” the academic said at the time.

Amid the current US fiscal situation, Biden continues to push the ‘Build Back Better’ law, an economic plan that includes a nearly two trillion dollar social and environmental bill. According to the budget model of Penn Wharton, a nonpartisan research initiative at the University of Pennsylvania, if that initiative passes Congress and receives an extension of its provisions, the national debt could skyrocket by 24% in the next few years. next 30 years.