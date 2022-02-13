– Electoral Center

The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that 89,441 Chihuahuan children and adolescents participated in the 2021 Children and Youth Consultation.

Lilia Azucena Flores Cárdenas, Spokesperson for Electoral Training and Civic Education, thanked the participation of children and adolescents, teachers, parents, institutions and authorities, who promoted the realization of an important exercise of participation and exercise of rights during the past month of November.

He explained that 2,862 girls and boys, between 3 and 5 years of age, expressed their opinion regarding issues such as Caring for the Planet, Well-being and Human Rights. Likewise, there was the participation of 23,333 infants, between 6 and 9 years of age; 35,058 infants, between 10 and 13 years of age; in addition to 28,188 adolescents between 14 and 17 years of age.

He recalled that derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise was carried out in a virtual and physical modality, which allowed open participation through the use of electronic means and the Internet, coupled with installing physical and itinerant booths in schools. schools with the support of the Secretary of Education and Sports of the State Government.

681 voting booths were installed: 118 physical ones, with a digital ticket, at the school; 105 physical, with printed ballot, at school; 388 virtual, in school; 23 in itinerant physical box with digital tickets; 36 in itinerant physical booth with printed ballot; the same as 1 physical voting booth in the Local Executive Board, 9 physical voting booths in the Executive District Boards and 1 more in the State Electoral Institute of Chihuahua.

The participation exercise allowed gathering opinions that highlight the daily life of the new generations of Chihuahuans, which represent an input to trigger actions promoted by the Mexican State, civil society and other institutions to help guarantee the full exercise of rights. among girls, boys and adolescents throughout Mexico.

“The objective was to create a space for participation and reflection in infants and adolescents to exercise their right to express themselves and for their opinions to be taken into account,” said Flores.

He also thanked the support of the Inter-institutional Coordinating Group, made up of the Ministry of Public Education, the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Educational Services of the State of Chihuahua, the National Council for Educational Development, the System for the Comprehensive Protection of the Rights of Girls , Children and Adolescents, the State Human Rights Commission, the State Electoral Institute and the National Electoral Institute.

Finally, he announced that inter-institutional work tables will be held in the coming weeks to report in detail the results and opinions offered to each of the questions of the 2021 Children and Youth Consultation.