Dwayne Johnson and his special appearance at the Super Bowl: will he promote his new DC Comics movie?

This is not the first time that Dwayne Johnson has participated in a Super Bowl.

no doubt that The Super Bowl is the most important sporting event in the United States.. An example of this is that, while rappers Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, among others, will animate the halftime show; the actor Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, will make a guest appearance for this NFL final.

“After all these years, my football dream of being on the field of the Super Bowl has finally come true. This will be historic. This will be my honor. This will be electrifying. I’ll see you this Sunday!”The Rock announced on his social networks.

Johnson will be part of the staff that Will broadcast Super Bowl LVI on NBC and will lead the Super Gold Sunday, according to the program Access Hollywood. Also, before the flip between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, will give a speech at Sofi Stadium.

Some social media users speculate that The Rock will take advantage of his appearance to promote Black Adam, his next DC Comics superhero movie. It is worth remembering that the American actor participated in the Super Bowl LIVwhere he was in charge of introduce the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Before jumping to fame, Dwayne Johnson played American football at the University of Miami, where he won a national championship in 1991. His goal was to make it to the NFL, but was not selected in the 1995 Draft. He then signed with the Calgary Stampeders, of the Canadian Football League (CFL); but the team fired him in his first season. From there he went to WWE.

