Dutch Mantell Explains Big E’s Star Plane Departure

Big E has once again joined forces with Kofi Kingston on SmackDown just a few weeks after losing the WWE Championship. He did not have a great reign, neither in quality nor in number of days, and it seems that his times as a star fighter are behind.

We can all contribute our point of view to try to explain the reason for this return to the half-cartel of the strong man, but now we echo the opinion of someone as renowned in the industry as Dutch Mantellwho spoke on Smack Talk.

► Why did WWE remove Big E from the star plane?

“No, I don’t think the support of the fans can help him. But it could hurt the person complaining if they find out. Look, the reason they took it away is because Reigns didn’t have the title match (He had to leave WWE Day 1 when contracting COVID-19, passing Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship). And then they had to keep Lesnar strong, so Big E was the sacrificial lamb. I’m sure you understand. Does not like. I don’t like it, but hey, this is supposed to be a business. I hope he sees it that way, but I’m sure his ego is hurt.”

Certainly Big E must be unhappy with the situation he is in now but he has also been in WWE long enough to know the way the company works. In the future probably will have a good chance again.