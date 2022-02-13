Doctor Strange 2 could mark the arrival of the X-Men to the new UCM

MADRID, February 12 (EuropaPress).- Much has been speculated about the appearance of Marvel characters, and their variants from alternative realities, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Precisely, Rob Liefeld, the creator of deadpool, the loudmouth mercenary may have confirmed those speculations.

As pointed out by TheDirectthe artist from the House of Ideas participated in the program of The Big Thing with Kristian Harloffwhere he talked about the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Sam Raimi and about all those rumors about possible cameos of characters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four or variants of others such as Hombre de Hierro or Ghost Rider.



-Advertisement-

During his participation in the podcast, liefeld admitted that, facing the final cut of the sequel to Doctor StrangeMarvel Studios was conducting test screenings with the public and that many of the main cameos and surprises that could be seen during those screenings were leaking before the theatrical release of the film.

“The thing is…uh, they’re doing tests and everything is leaking. We are all guilty of using those hashtags, there is always some guy who starts it, as I understand it … “, said the illustrator.

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will already know, the latest leaks pointed to the fact that in the sequel to Doctor Strange The variants of Ben Affleck’s Daredevil could appear or the presentation of Mr. Fantastic with the face of John Krasinski and even a variant of Tony Stark played by Tom Cruise, whose name came to sound long before Robert Downey Jr took over. role in the 2008 film.



-Advertisement-

Precisely, Liefeld hinted that some of the rumors about the possibility that several of these characters appear in the film are, according to what is shown in the test passes that Marvel Studios is carrying out, authentic.

So it wouldn’t be surprising if some of the members of the Fantastic Four or the X-Men like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, formerly owned by Fox and now owned by Disney, made their MCU debut.

“You want me to see it six times, you bring some of that Fox-Marvel stuff. And actually, somehow, I know that some of them are already included. I think after saying this they just revoked every single one of my passes to Marvel,” Liefeld joked.



-Advertisement-

However, the artist did not reveal how he is aware of such information or if he himself has attended one of the test passes of the sequel to Doctor Strange.

It should be remembered that after the chaos unleashed in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), the film starring Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme will explore the consequences of altering the very fabric of the universe. Thus, the master of the mystical arts will enter other realities and for this, he will turn to another great connoisseur of the path of magic, Wanda Maximoff, Elisabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

And to find out which of these Fox and Marvel characters will or will not appear in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, fans will have to wait until May 6, when the Sam Raimi-directed film will be released.