Do you want to invest your money? The Condusef tells you which is the bank that gives the best performance – El Financiero

If you have one or another little savings in the pig, it calls your attention to invest it in a bank to generate returns, but you are afraid or you do not know very well how it works, we have good news for you, since the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) published about an important option.

The Condusef released the results of an exercise on investing in promissory notes with yield and Cetes to find out which financial institution is best suited. The financial instruments recommended by the Commission are:

PRLV, where you can invest in a certain term, with a fixed annual interest rate. This allows you to always have the initial capital. Cetes. Apparently for the Condusef this is a very good instrument. The Treasury Certificates of the Federation are promissory notes held by the government in order to raise funds and generate returns for those who invest in them.

Now let’s go from the instruments to the banks, where the Condusef simulator found that with an investment of 10 thousand pesos in five years and within 28 days, these are the best: