Did Jorge Meré argue with Santiago Solari at stake against Santos?

America He got his first victory of the tournament by beating 2-3 Saints in the Laguna Region.

Suffering victory, because on two occasions the Eagles were down on the scoreboard, and after the 2-2 scored by savior kingsthe spirits were heated among the azulcremas members, because the defender Jorge Mere He would have claimed something from his coaching staff, as reported by TUDN in the broadcast.

“The central defender was very upset, they faced each other and the bench of the player got very hot. America“, said the reporter on court Julio Ibáñez.

to the claim of Mere, Santiago Solari went out to the edge of the technical area, to chat with the Spaniard, with Bruno Valdez Y Jordan Silvathe other two central defenders of the match.

However, at the end of the match it was the Argentine coach himself who denied a disagreement with the newly arrived Spanish defender.

“We were correcting the stopped ball. I was very close, it came Mere, Jordan (Silva). We had received a goal from a corner kick and tried to adjust, but nothing at all.” Solari at a press conference.

