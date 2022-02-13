Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt makes a drastic change of look

There is no doubt that the changes of look will always be a trend and more so when it comes to the daughter of two famous winners of Hollywood of the size of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, Well, now her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie Pitt surprised with his new and peculiar look change.

The eldest daughter of the famous actors radically changed her look and chose to wear fantasy tints in her hair, highlighting the blue color in gradients, similar to Emme’s daughter Jennifer Lopezwho painted it green.

Jolie was seen in Los Angeles, accompanied by her eldest daughter, who proudly wore her most recent change of look, let us remember that the children of the successful couple never go unnoticed anywhere they appear, either because of their impressive looks or because of her achievements and this time Zahara impressed everyone with her fancy blue hair.

This is what Zahara Jolie Pitt looks like with her drastic change of look:

In her long braids two shades of blue stood out, in the upper part she wears turquoise, while the tips are a light blue, without a doubt a very risky style but that suits her spectacular.

It is worth mentioning that it is the first time that a 17-year-old teenager, Zahara Jolie Pitt, makes a change in her hair, because although at her young age she has had it in different ways, including long, short, with braids or leaving her hair natural curls, this time he dared and the result fascinated many.

In addition, through her official Instagram account, Angelina shared an image in which she appears together with Zahara, in an event of great importance, since the celebrity has joined the defenders and legislators against violence against women.

Like her mother, the young woman has become a fashion icon at her young age, due to her style and both her casual and formal looks.