Current WWE product satisfies Vince McMahon

In an interview given for the section PWInsider Q&Ajournalist Mike Johnson explained the reason for the insistence of the directive of WWE for maintaining the same style despite criticism from a sector of fans and specialized media.

“They tell us that he promotes and presents what he likes and wants and nothing else makes a dent in that vision. That’s why shows are presented the way they are and why nothing is going to change anytime soon, if at all,” Johnson recounted. “In his mind he doesn’t think anything needs to be fixed.”.

Also, Johnson pointed out that money is an important factorsince earning a billion dollars in the year 2021 gives you confidence and security to McMahon regarding its current productso the criticism does not make a dent.

According to some wrestling outlets, as PWInsider pointed out, the talents “they have very stilted dialogues“and they are not presented in the best way, nor do the characters sneak into the public in a good way, except fighters like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

