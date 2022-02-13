Criticism: ‘Uncharted’, with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, based on the Playstation video game – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in Uncharted. | Sony



After many years trapped in the Hollywood “development hell” comes to theaters Uncharted, adaptation of a legendary Sony video game. At the service of the actor of the moment, the lively Tom Holland, and with a cult following of the saga created to PlayStation by Naughty Dog that endures and grows by looking closely, the film that Ruben Fleischer has finally directed (Welcome to Zombieland, Venom) has to face a hard-won prejudice from dozens of previous adaptations: movies based on video games suck.

Uncharted, a film in which the care of those responsible for respecting the original product is indeed perceived (tributes and winks appear everywhere) does not suck but it does not shine either. The film has virtues crushed by a somewhat generic approach that Fleischer’s direction fails to elevate. There are animatic sequences in any of the Naughty Dog video games more cinematic than Fleischer’s visual approach in his expository scenes, and at first there are too many. if the saga Unchartedthe video game, was an interactive narrative that was surprisingly close to the cinema, Unchartedthe film, pales shy against the milestones of its original source.

Fortunately, and once the adventure moves to the Barcelona underground, in a sequence reminiscent of the one in Venice from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, those immense problems of directing the film do not disappear but are adequately concealed. The action takes center stage and the film finds its own footing alternating scenes of action, infiltration and exploration that appropriately refer to the life journey of the digital Nathan Drake, and Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg (in case there was any doubt, the best of the film: see the final episode with the cat) the necessary support to develop their particular chemistry.

Until that happens, well into the forty minutes of the film, Fleischer is incapable of punctuating, extolling or taking further a script that is just a structure, a more or less adequate approach halfway between The search Y Mission Impossiblee, beyond pushing it through the mount. There are more passive and static conversations here than a film like Uncharted can afford.

Fortunately, Fleischer has two image-conscious actors, or rather three: Antonio Banderas He takes advantage, savoring every shot that Fleischer gives him, knowing that his role is to some extent wasted. If only Fleischer had taken advantage of opportunities to have fun as a director instead of being merely functional, Uncharted I would have flown higher.

It’s a bit sad that Uncharted need to take out all the digital artillery to be cool (the pirate boarding in the air curls the loop and convinces), but the result serves to leave the fans of the (excellent) video game calm.