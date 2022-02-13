Conade could reduce the Mexican’s scholarship after his participation in the Olympics

Despite making history in the Winter Olympic Games, Donovan Carrillo could lose much of the scholarship received from the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (Conade). This because of there is a clause indicating that the athlete can receive least amount of money per month by not finishing in first eight places of your competition.

the conade announced prior to the start of the winter fair the amounts they would receive the Mexican athletes, where they awarded 30 thousand pesos those who qualified for the event held in Beijing 2022. In these amounts it was revealed that Mexicans could receive 55 thousand pesos in case of staying in first place, but if they remain in the first 16 places would have a scholarship of nine thousand pesos.

However, there would be an exception with the native of Zapopan and it is because of the Rules of Operation of the Physical Culture and Sports Program for fiscal year 2022which came into force at the beginning of 2022, there is a rule where it is considered that if an athlete has a historical record or is considered promise of sportthe income they receive monthly would not be modified.

Donovan Carrillo ended in the 22nd place in the Figure Skating Final where he not only represented Mexico, but the entire Latin Americabecause he was the only one Latin American to reach those instances. The Mexican finished with a cumulative score of 218.13.

