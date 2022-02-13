Colima Newspaper

Sunday February 13, 2022 2:16 pm

+ –

Contrary to what one might think, the artists who participate in the Super Bowl halftime, which is estimated to be seen by around 100 million people around the world, do not receive any payment due to NFL policy.

This audience means that almost the entire population of Mexico sees the show or a third of Americans.

But yes, the league is in charge of paying the production expenses required by the singers and groups, including flights, lodging and assembly, something that according to “Forbes” magazine exceeds 10 million dollars (about 200 million pesos). ).

Do they really earn nothing? The answer must be found after the game, because the publicity they receive translates into better payments on their subsequent presentations and digital downloads.

Maroon 5, for example, which was presented in the pre-pandemic 2019, went from an average of 200 thousand dollars in their concerts to 1.7 million; while a year earlier Justin Timberlike managed to get his songs played up 200% on Spotify.

This is the panorama that Snoop Dogg, Eminem will have on Sunday. Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, to perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Together they have 43 Grammy Awards and 19 number ones in the influential “Billboard” magazine.



SNOOP DOGG

At 50, Calvin Cordozar Broadus is still remembered for his Grammy-nominated songs “Drop it like it’s hot” and “Gin and juice.” A lover of wrestling, he has participated in some events called wrestlemania for which he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He was recently sued for sexual abuse and assault, for events that occurred to a woman in 2013, in California. On his Instagram account, the artist posted the message “The season of money hunters has arrived. Be careful.”

EMINEM

He was 25 years old when he captivated young audiences with “The Slim Shady”. It was 1997 and although she already had an album recorded, this was his consecration. She won the Grammy in 2001 and two years later the Oscar for original song for “Lose yourself” from the film 8 Mile, photographed by the Mexican Rodrigo Prieto.

More than 100 million albums sold in the world are counted, being the artist with the most sales in the first decade of this century. He has achieved 10 number one albums on the Billobard chart. He has said that many of his early lyrics were inspired by a fatherless childhood and the constant moving of houses.

DR. DRE

Born in 1965, making him 56 years old, he is the most experienced of the five Super Bowl rappers. In his early days he was a DJ in a club where he called himself a Mixology Master.

In the mid-1980s, he joined rapper Ice Cube with a style of music that is considered by some to be the root of gangsta rap, dealing with delinquent urban life. He entered the cinema as a producer of Training Day, with Denzel Washington and the film Straight outta Compton. His firstborn died at the age of 20 from an overdose.

Kendrick Lamar

From the young rapper blood, with her 34 years old, but half of them in the music scene. With his first pseudonym K-Dot began to make a name for himself in the rapper medium, becoming the opening act for The Game

In 2009 he decided to drop his stage name and use his real one to continue in music. Several of his songs have to do with his teenage experience on the streets with drug dealers and gangs. His self-proclaimed “King of New York” got him into trouble with peers like Puff Dady and B. o. B. One Halloween he went out dressed as Jesus Christ.

MARY J. BLIGE

Singer who wanders between R&B and rap, who in her teens had the idea of ​​recording a karaoke, bringing the material to her stepfather who was then manager of Uptown Records, being hired to do backing vocals for the hip hop MC Father MC.

His 1999 album, “Mary”, turned his career around as he returned to the roots of soul and has collaborations with Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder and Elton John, something that few can boast. One of her albums, “The Breakthrough” sold three million copies in the US alone.

Agencies